An Amory native with more than three decades of active service in the U.S. Marine Corps has retired.
Colonel John P. Sullivan Jr. celebrated his long and storied service to his country at a retirement ceremony in The Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon last month. He was joined by his parents, Phil and Thresha Sullivan, of Amory; his wife, Amber; and their three sons and daughter-in-law, as well as scores of friends and professional associates.
Sullivan’s remarks at the ceremony focused on the priorities of faith, family, and work; the gratification of service; the importance of people; and the need to embrace change in life.
Sullivan graduated from Amory High School in 1989 as a Golden Panther and four-time All-State cross-country and track standout, then attended Ole Miss on an academic scholarship.
He began his military career in 1993 after graduation from college and commissioning as a second lieutenant through the university’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) program.
Sullivan began his career as a combat engineer officer before picking up additional specialties in logistics, operational planning, and strategy.
Since leaving Northeast Mississippi, service with the Marine Corps has taken Sullivan all over the United States and to nearly 50 countries. He and his family have moved 14 times to places as varied as Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Beaufort, South Carolina; Oahu, Hawaii; and Okinawa, Japan.
Sullivan’s military service also called him to support combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, the southern Philippines, and Bosnia-Herzegovina in southeastern Europe. His contributions to the iconic Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq and leadership as a battalion commander in Afghanistan’s infamous Helmand Province garnered him Bronze Star Medals for each campaign in 2005 and 2012, respectively.
While his role in rooting out Al Qaeda affiliated terrorists on Mindanao Island in the Republic of the Philippines resulted in his selection as the Marine Corps’ 2002 recipient of the Lieutenant General John A. Lejeune Award for Inspirational Leadership, Sullivan credits the protective hand of God, the professionalism of the military personnel he served alongside, and the support of family and close friends with his success in these particularly challenging assignments.
Retired Colonel Stephen A. Medeiros from Seekonk, Massachusetts, served as the retiring official for Sullivan’s ceremony. In his comments, he fondly remembered his service with Sullivan and characterized him as a leader who was highly regarded as an effective listener and communicator.
During his time in the Marine Corps, Sullivan served in several key leadership positions within organizations with multibillion-dollar annual budgets, hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investments, and tens of thousands of employees.
Throughout the course of his military service, Sullivan was selected to attend several graduate-level programs, resulting in his earning of four master’s degrees.
“It seemed like the Marine Corps looked at me and continued to say, ‘That young man needs some education. Let’s send him to school,” Sullivan said.
The Honorable Franklin R. Parker, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, served as the official host for Sullivan’s retirement ceremony and was his most recent supervisor. He described Colonel Sullivan as a “remarkable individual and officer” who has dedicated himself to teaching others.
Parker presented Sullivan, who served as his former’s Senior Military Advisor, with his third Legion of Merit for accomplishments achieved on behalf of the Department of the Navy during his last year of military service.
Now that he’s retired, Sullivan plans to move back to north Mississippi with is wife. They’ll make their home in Desoto County, where they hope to make a positive difference on their home state.
“It’s been my privilege and the blessing of a lifetime to serve this country all over the world for the last three decades,” Sullivan said. “Now, I look forward to returning home to use my experience, education, and varied expertise to serve the great people of north Mississippi.”
