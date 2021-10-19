TUPELO • One of the primary things Mark Maharrey wants to do if elected to the Lee County Board of Supervisors next month is let people know what the board actually does.
Maharrey, a marketing consultant for a radio company, told the Daily Journal he wants to make the five-member board more transparent. If elected, he'd like to push the board to begin livestreaming their regular meetings on social media for those who can't attend in person.
“The best way we can do that is so easy,” Maharrey said. “Let’s stream it to Facebook. Let’s let people go back and see what happened.”
The board meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. It's a time when most people can't attend. Maharrey said he'd like to put together some type of blog to communicate with his constituents on what the board is doing to help combat this.
One of the most important topics the new District 3 supervisor will have to help address is what to do about the contentious Lee County Adult Jail. The current jail, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has consistently proved to be a thorny topic for county leaders, and the board has failed to come up with a solution to the facility for the past several years.
»PETITION PROBLEMS: Daily Journal analysis calls into question Lee County certification standard
Maharrey, though, said that before Lee County leaders appropriate significant taxpayer dollars to construct a new jail, taxpayers deserve answers on how the jail fell into disrepair in the first place.
“Before you can move forward, you have to go back a little bit,” Maharrey said. “Why is the jail in the shape it’s in?”
Before he votes to appropriate any taxpayer dollars to build a new jail, Maharrey would like to know if there are any maintenance issues, design problems or any other issues that may cause a new jail to fall into the same state as the current.
Another issue the supervisors may face is medical marijuana. The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Maharrey said that he would likely not vote to ban facilities from operating in the county since voters this past year overwhelming approved a ballot initiative that established a medical marijuana program.
“I believe that Mississippi has already spoken,” Maharrey said. “There has been a vote. The vote was overwhelmingly, ‘Yes let’s have medical marijuana and let people grow.’”
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon on Oct. 30.