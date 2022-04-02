OXFORD • After a five-year effort, the seven known victims of lynchings in Lafayette County were remembered at a marker dedication Saturday.
Around 200 people gathered in front of Oxford City Hall for a marker dedication hosted by the Lafayette County Remembrance Project (LCRP).
The coalition of Lafayette County community members centers their work on ensuring the stories and legacies of these victims is told. The marker is located on the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. Erecting it, and the subsequent efforts to memorialize the seven Black men, is just one step in encouraging community healing by acknowledging racial injustice.
“That’s going to be unique for Lafayette County. In many other places, you won’t see it there in the center of the courthouse. That’s why we’re so proud that Oxford and Lafayette County has stepped forward,” said LCRP member Don Cole.
The dedication happened just days after President Joe Biden signed H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act" on Tuesday, making lynching a federal hate crime.
The lynchings of Harris Tunstal, Will McGregory, Will Steen, William Chandler, Lawson Patton, Elwood Higginbottom and an unknown Black man occurred over a 50-year period, with the last documented victim, Higginbottom, killed on Sept. 17, 1935. None of the perpetrators were ever brought to justice.
The marker is funded by the Montgomery, Alabama-based nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative. Representatives with EJI, the Alluvial Collective, the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and local leaders attended. There were performances by the UM Gospel Choir, Lenny Kaye, descendants of Higginbottom and Effie Burt.
Descendants of Steen, Patton and Higginbottom were in attendance. LCRP’s efforts started in 2017, when Kyleen Burke, a Northeastern University law student, was researching Higginbottom as part of Northeastern’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project. Burke messaged Tyrone Higginbottom, Elwood Higgingbottom’s son, after he had used Ancestry.com.
“I thought it was barbaric, what they did to my grandfather, and I really wish there was a way we could have received retribution for what happened,” Tyrone Higginbottom said.
The group held a dedication of a bench honoring the memory of Elwood Higginbottom’s son, the Rev. E.W. Higginbottom Sr. following the marker dedication. The bench is located at the Old Armory Pavilion at the corner of Bramlett and University Avenue.
The Rev. E.W. Higginbottom was only four years old when his father was killed, and was part of the 2017 and 2018 memorialization efforts for his father in Oxford. He died on April 29, 2020, from COVID-19.
For Tina Higgingbottom Washington, Elwood Higginbottom’s granddaughter, the entire process has helped bring closure, and she hopes it serves as a catalyst to addressing current racial injustice.
“Hopefully my children will learn from this and the community as well,” Washington said.