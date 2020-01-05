TUPELO • It’s a little hard to spell and maybe a bit tricky to pronounce, but expect to see and hear the word sesquicentennial quite a bit in 2020.
On July 20, 1870 a small, rural community built up along the railroad in Northeast Mississippi officially incorporated, with a population of 618. That was the beginning of Tupelo. Now, 150 years later, the city is making plans to mark the milestone with a year-long commemoration.
Top leaders see this year’s anniversary as an opportunity to tell the Tupelo story again while renewing it for continued vitality.
“I am looking forward to putting Tupelo’s story front and center and engaging people and hopefully inspiring the next generation,” said Neal McCoy, the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau executive director.
Across the last century-and-a-half, the city of Tupelo transformed itself from marginal beginnings and a dearth of obvious resources into a progressive Southern city renowned as a model for community-oriented growth and civic-minded leadership.
Tupelo is now the economic hub for the entire northeast corner of the state and the sixth largest city in the state.
Leesha Faulkner, curator for the city’s Oren Dunn Museum, is also eager to help local residents and outside observers alike understand afresh how this transformation occurred.
“Our job is to tell the story of the city,” Faulkner said. “This is our heritage.”
CVB has planned a slate of events over the following months, with educational and entertainment programing planned to highlight and interpret the city’s history.
The year’s worth of festivities are planned to underscore four themes: education, celebration, participation and inspiration.
“It’s unique,” McCoy said of the opportunity presented by the sesquicentennial.
Using the museum’s platform, Faulkner hopes to tell an expansive and inclusive story about the region, including the history of the black community, especially before the era of integration. She also wants to highlight the presence of a once small but prominent Jewish community.
“Our African American history is one thread, the Jewish history is another,” Faulkner said. “We’ll be able to pull it together into a complete tapestry.”
Some other threads of that tapestry that Faulkner plans to focus from her museum post include the Shake Rag area and the history of Robins Field and the segregated high school sports played there.
“There’s so much to do,” Faulkner said.
Other upcoming events will be coordinated around themes selected for the coming months, including black history in February, community service in March, entrepreneurial spirit in April, the arts in May and music in June.
July will center around the anniversary itself, with a birthday party in the morning and a sesquicentennial celebration in the afternoon planned.
The sesquicentennial celebration will continue through the end of 2020.
To bolster engagement and civic involvement, city leaders have also encouraged residents to volunteer for at least 150 minutes in 2020 – only two-and-a-half hours.
The city will also offer a grant program supporting events, activities, projects and the like that further the goals of the sesquicentennial celebration. Up to $2,500 is available per grant application.
With sesquicentennial celebrations aimed at fostering volunteerism and involvement, the Oren Dunn curator hopes that a year-long celebration of history can also serve to galvanize people in the city today.
She doesn’t think the study or celebration of history means only looking back.
“I think you view history from where you’re standing in the present,” Faulkner said. “Maybe looking back will enable us to understand the pressures we’re experiencing now.”