TUPELO • Business brought Ted and Lynn Moll to Tupelo, but it was the strong leadership that drove their philanthropic efforts.
“The thing that is so meaningful with our involvement in the community is that we’ve met so many great people,” Ted Moll said of their far-reaching charitable work, which has been ongoing for years. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
The couple will be presented with this year’s Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award on Tuesday, April 12, at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. The event will open with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Named in honor of the late John “Red” Raspberry, the award is given annually to a person or persons who supports not just Regional Rehab, but the community as a whole.
The dinner is hosted annually by the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC). The event serves as a fundraiser to keep the nonprofit clinic’s services free for clients.
Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, the Molls have been married for 56 years and together for over six decades. They went to high school together, and continued dating in college.
“We went to two different colleges,” Lynn Moll said. “He would do all the driving back and forth every weekend to come see me, so he swept me off my feet.”
Lynn Moll became an elementary school teacher in her hometown, even teaching in the same school and classroom she learned in, working under the same principal. Ted Moll worked with MTD Products for over 50 years before he retired.
Ted and Lynn Moll moved to Mississippi in 1972, after Ohio-based MTD Products transferred Ted Moll to Indianola. While in Indianola, the couple were involved with the Methodist church. While there, Lynn Moll started her own kindergarten and nursery with the church, running it for 10 years.
“I enjoyed teaching,” Lynn Moll said. “That was fun.”
The two moved to Tupelo after 17 to 18 years in the Delta. They’ve been in the All-America City ever since.
The Molls’ local philanthropic efforts began with the encouragement of their minister, the late Rev. Prentiss Gordon, former Community Development Foundation Executive Officer Harry Martin and the CDF team.
Ted and Lynn Moll were drawn to organizations that served children. They took part in the Boy Scouts and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS). They also served the Talbot House.
Lynn Moll served on the Red Cross of North Mississippi board and the Good Samaritan Free Clinic. Ted Moll has served or been on the board of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, Tupelo Community Theatre, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi (NEMS) and Rust College in Holly Springs.
“You can do as much or as little as you want in a community like Tupelo,” Ted Moll said. “There’s just so many opportunities and it’s really an inviting community to work in.”
The couple are inspired by the strong leadership of Tupelo’s nonprofits, Ted Moll said. It was a great honor when RRC Executive Director Robby Parman invited the two to be this year’s Red Rasberry awardees, he said.
Over the more than two decades they’ve been involved with RRC, they’ve seen the organization grow and progress, both as supporters and recipients. They’re especially impressed with how the organization has adapted to the increasing need for dyslexia treatment, early childhood intervention, outpatient physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology services.
“We think we’re fortunate to be a part of this community,” Ted Moll said. “I think our impact is rather negligible. If we can make something happen, if there’s a need, we’re going to try to be part of that.”