NEW ALBANY – The annual Union County Master Gardener Plant Sale & Vignettes will be Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
The sale offers plant lovers an opportunity to find unusual plants and learn about what other growers are cultivating.
Other activities that are part of this year’s plant sale include free demonstrations of Plant Propagation from 8 to 9 a.m., Driftwood with Succulents from 9 to 10 a.m.; Creating Fairy Gardens from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Decorating a Birdhouse from 11 a.m. to noon. These vignettes are free.
Other opportunities during the day include soil sampling information and containers for gardeners to check for deficiencies in their garden soil, and, for a fee, sharpening of small garden tools.
Events will take place in the outdoor and patio area of the museum. For more information, call (662) 538-0014 or (622) 534-1916.