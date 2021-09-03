The Lee County Master Gardeners will host a Celebration of Gardens on Sept. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Community Garden on South Spring Street in downtown Tupelo.

This free event includes a butterfly release for children, as well as tips about pollinators, fall and winter gardens, composting, herbs, mini-gardens and soil samples.

Follow Lee County Master Gardeners on Facebook for event updates, or call Susan McGukin at (662) 841-9000.

