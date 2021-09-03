Master Gardeners host celebration event Ginna Parsons Ginna Parsons Reporter Author email Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lee County Master Gardeners will host a Celebration of Gardens on Sept. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Community Garden on South Spring Street in downtown Tupelo.This free event includes a butterfly release for children, as well as tips about pollinators, fall and winter gardens, composting, herbs, mini-gardens and soil samples.Follow Lee County Master Gardeners on Facebook for event updates, or call Susan McGukin at (662) 841-9000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ginna Parsons Reporter Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Jen Psaki fires back at male reporter's abortion question Texas woman told police Herschel Walker threatened and stalked her The Supreme Court’s decision on a Texas abortion ban raises the stakes for the Pa. governor’s race 'Hell no, Bernie': Manchin reveals talk with Sanders about key bill Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists