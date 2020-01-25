BELDEN • The Lee County Master Gardeners and Itawamba Community College in Belden are partnering to provide a free gardening series over the next five months.
Whether you’re a first-time gardener or a seasoned veteran, there will be topics for everyone from roses to composting.
Each one-hour class is offered twice on the same day, once at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., and will be led by Master Gardeners. All the classes meet on a Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the series.
• Feb. 4: “Composting Simplified and Demystified” led by Dale Smith. Learn how to make compost the simple way, what you need to do it, how to super-charge your compost and how to speed the process up.
• March 3: “Growing Beautiful Roses” led by Lee Pryor Caldwell and Merrell Rogers. This class will include step-by-stop instructions for planting, pruning and caring for roses of all types. You’ll learn about the newest, easy-care varieties of roses, and environmentally safe chemicals to combat diseases and pests.
• April 7: “Miniature Gardens” led by Donna Tucker. Do you like fairies, gnomes or farm animals? Learn how to create miniature gardens for them using plant materials, miniature figures, rocks, twigs and other accessories.
• May 5: “Herbicides: An Overview” led by Robert Marion. This will look at how herbicides are used in home gardening, what types are available and how plants will respond.
• June 2: “Fred and the Butterflies” led by Dale Smith. This program details one-man’s 40-year quest to research the monarch butterfly. The program shares the mysteries, miracles and wonders of the monarch through Fred’s extensive research.
The classroom at ICC Belden can hold only 32 participants so preregistration for this free series is required. Call Becky at (662) 407-1500 to sign up. You may only register one month in advance of the class date.