Carson Miller, organizer of the Mayfield Church of Christ clothing giveaway, unbags donated clothes to have them sorted for the church's second annual clothing giveaway. The giveaway will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Articles of clothing await Mayfield Church of Christ's annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SALTILLO — Thousands of items of clothing covered table tops and hung from racks in the Mayfield Church of Christ fellowship hall Friday afternoon ahead of its second annual clothing giveaway Saturday.
The 2023 Clothing Giveaway will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at the Mayfield Church of Christ. The church is located at 2348 Highway 145 in Saltillo.
The inaugural giveaway took place at the beginning of 2022 after Carson Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore at Saltillo High School and member of the Mayfield church, noticed the need in his community.
"We're told to do good for others if we have the ability to do so," Miller said.
Knowing many have items in their closet they never wear, the church saw an opportunity to give to others who have a need for clothing.
The church gave clothes to 75 families during its first clothing giveaway and hopes to serve 100 this year.
Church members began collecting clothing in October. Most of the articles that will be donated this weekend were donated by members of the small church — which boasts approximately 150 members — although others in the community have contributed as well. The Antioch Church of Christ in Blue Springs also collected clothes and the Saltillo High School Beta Club helped to fold them ahead of the giveaway.
The event is open to anyone who would like to stop by. Miller said people from as far aways as Verona, New Albany and Oxford have already called to inquire about the giveaway.
When people arrive on Saturday morning, they'll enter the church's fellowship hall and sign in. They'll receive a Bible along with handouts including information about Christianity and the church before picking out as much clothing as they need, including shoes, shirts, pants, coats and more.
"There's no limit," Miller said.
Any items left over from the event will be packaged and shipped to Ukraine via World/Ukraine Missions.
