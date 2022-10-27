TUPELO • Ward 7’s second seat on the Major Thoroughfare Committee remains unoccupied months after city officials reached an impasse over their nominations.
The committee has 18 members, with two members per ward and four at-large positions. In the traditional process, council members recommend candidates, but the ultimate decision as to who sits on the committee is up to the mayor.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said there were still three vacancies on the committee: one in Ward 1, Ward 4 and Ward 7 respectively.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones said Mayor Todd Jordan has not spoken to her in some time about the Major Thoroughfare Committee and noted she was upset by the prolonged lack of representation for her ward in the committee.
“I want people there that I trust and that will be willing to represent (Ward 7) to the fullest,” she said. “Why would he take his four picks and then not take mine?”
Last November, Jones nominated former Tupelo police officer Tiffany Gilleylen, who has sued the city twice over alleged civil rights abuses when she worked for the police department, to sit on the committee. But in March, Jordan broke with tradition by nominating Tommy Scott for the seat. Scott later turned down the nomination.
Jordan previously said Gilleylen’s history with the city had no bearing in his rejection, although Jones believes that's not the case.
According to the mayor, the delay in nominating a new person to fill the seat has been delayed by plans to nominate and fill the three vacancies in one go, adding that the city had applications for each seat but declined to say who was being considered.
“We should do that soon,” he said of making nominations. “We have some good applications that we will be looking into in the next few months … Ward 7 held things up a bit. We wanted to do all the vacancies at the same time.”
Meanwhile, Jones said she would not accept any nominations from Jordan without her involvement in the process.
Jordan could not be reached for further comment.
Major Thoroughfare is funded by about a third of the property taxes paid to the city. It was first self-imposed by voters in a 1991 election and has been renewed six times since. The committee is in charge of upgrading and maintaining highly trafficked streets within the city alongside the city’s traditional road maintenance.
