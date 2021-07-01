TUPELO • Todd Jordan on Thursday became the city of Tupelo’s 29th mayor, promising to reshape the city’s planning and zoning department, search for the new leaders of the city’s fire and police departments and improve the delivery of local services.
After his swearing-in ceremony at the church at the Elvis Presley Birthplace, Jordan did not make an extended speech but simply said he is ready to “get to work.”
But after the ceremony, Jordan detailed to the Daily Journal many of his first steps and policy goals he plans to implement over the next few weeks.
“Our customer service around the city is going to get better,” Jordan said. “We’ve been lacking some in that department. There are some departments that are changing hands. Obviously, there are some recent appointees.”
One major change involving a department head is the appointment of Tanner Newman, Jordan's former campaign manager, to be the new director of development services. If confirmed by the City Council, Newman will replace Pat Falkner as the director. Falkner is expected to stay on as city planner.
Development Services, commonly referred to as the “third floor” because of its City Hall location, deals with issues such as zoning, building permits, and code enforcement.
“I think what has been lacking is a crew manager on the third floor,” Jordan said. That will be (Newman’s) position first — manning the third floor. Economic development will be second.”
Another initiative the Republican mayor said will be rolling out soon is the creation of search committees that will aid Jordan in interviewing applications for police chief and fire chief.
Jordan has publicly committed to releasing the list of committee members and said that within a month, the committee will begin interviewing applicants for the two vacant positions.
Jordan also thanked his predecessor, former Mayor Jason Shelton, for his service to the city over the past eight years and expressed gratitude for his assistance during the transition period.
“I am extremely impressed with Mayor Jordan and his team,” Shelton said. “I think he is much more prepared on day one than I was.”
Members of the Tupelo City Council were also sworn into a new four-year term, with several historical achievements met and three new council members entering local government.
The three new council members sworn into office are Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rose Jones.
The four council members who were sworn in to return to the council for a new term are Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer.
For the first time in the city’s history, two Black women — Davis and Jones — will serve on the council at the same time. Thursday’s event also marked the first time that three women will serve on the seven-member council, the largest percentage of women representation ever in the city’s history.
Mims, Gaston and Jones, all newcomers, told the Daily Journal that they were excited to begin working for their districts and address the issues they raised on the campaign trail.
“I’m ready to meet with every council member and go to every ward,” Jones said. “I’m just excited to make Ward 7 a part of Tupelo again.”
Davis, the longest serving council member, said that she would advise the new members to try and be involved with as many activities and city business as they can to learn the ropes.
“Even though I’m the longest serving member, there’s always something new you could learn,” Davis said. “I would also advise them to work as a team to move Tupelo forward.”
The first time the new council and mayor publicly convene for an official meeting will be at 6 p.m. on July 6.