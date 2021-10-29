TUPELO • Two of the city's former police chiefs – one of whom was fired from the job – will have a hand in selecting Tupelo's next top cop.
Mayor Todd Jordan has named the six community members that will select a short-list of candidates from among 26 applicants seeking to lead the Tupelo Police Department.
The short-list candidates will then be interviewed by Jordan's administration.
The six people serving on the police chief search committee are the following:
- Bob Baughn, a retired human resources professional and member of the city's police advisory board.
- Jerry Crocker, a former police chief and law enforcement investigator.
- Kirk Lewis, chairman and president of a metals supplier plant located in Lee County and the former deputy mayor of Detroit.
- Ron Smith, a real estate agent and former police chief.
- Tommy Scott, a retired marine.
- The Rev. Richard Price, a local minister and chairman of Tupelo’s Outreach Task Force
There are three Black men serving on the committee and three white men. There are no women serving on the committee.
The committee met this past Tuesday for the first time and received the names and resumes of the 26 police chief applicants, according to the mayor's spokesman Scott Costello.
Costello said the committee will reconvene on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the applicants. Jordan has said in previous interviews that he will not consider a candidate that the committee does not recommend.
Former police chiefs on committee led department in late 1990s
Jerry Crocker served as the city’s police chief from February 1996 to December 1997, serving at the appointment of Mayor Jack Marshall. Crocker abruptly retired from his post at the end of 1997, when Glenn McCullough became mayor.
McCullough recently told the Daily Journal that Crocker left of his own accord to become an investigator with the local district attorney’s office. The former mayor said Crocker never wanted to be the chief long term.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” McCullough said. “While he was there, he did a good job.”
The departure struck McCullough as "a favor" because the new mayor wanted to change the direction of the police department and ease some divisions that existed.
McCullough tapped Ron Smith as the city’s police chief in January 1998. Smith came to Tupelo from Iowa and served until he was fired in November 2002 by another mayor.
McCulough resigned as mayor in 1999 to accept an appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Board of Directors. Larry Otis served out the remainder of McCullough’s unfinished term and won election to a full term in 2001.
Officials silent on Smith's termination as police chief
After Otis was elected to a full term, he suddenly fired Smith in 2002. At the time, neither Smith nor Otis public gave a reason for the termination.
“Out of respect for Chief Smith, I’m not going to comment,” Otis said at the time, as reported by the Daily Journal.
When recently reached at his now-home in Starkville, Otis still would not say why Smith was fired as the police chief.
“It was a personnel matter,” Otis said. “I don’t wish to discuss personnel matters in the public.”
Smith also declined to provide details of his firing to the Daily Journal and said it’s common for a newly elected mayor to choose his or her own police chief nominee.
Even though Smith had an unceremonious ending to his career as Tupelo’s police chief, several people said the department’s image improved under his leadership.
"We made great strides in the community under Ron Smith," said Robert Hall, a former police officer and one-time deputy chief. "That was when community oriented policing really got started here in the city."
McCullough sounded a similar note.
“Ron told me that police officers have to do their job well because citizens in the city of Tupelo trust them, like them, and are partners with the police officers,” McCullough said. “And that made a lot of sense to me. Ron told me that he wanted to put more police officers out on the sidewalks to be visible in town.”
Other nominees have diverse backgrounds
Tommy Scott is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. A native of Columbus, Scott went to the University of Mississippi on an ROTC scholarship and graduated with a degree in public administration.
After his undergraduate studies, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, where his assignments included working as an anti-terrorism specialist and serving as an officer in charge of an assault amphibian detachment.
Scott retired from the military in July 2020 after nearly 44 years of service.
Smith, Crocker and Scott are the three appointees to the committee by Jordan.
Kirk Lewis, Bob Baughn and the Rev. Richard Price were selected by Jordan from a list of names submitted by members of the City Council.
Lewis was suggested by Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, Baughn was suggested by Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard and Price was suggested by Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer.
Lewis is the chairman and president of Blue Springs Metals, which is a metals supplier plant located in Blue Springs. Lewis served as the deputy mayor and the chief of staff of Detroit, Michigan, under former Mayor Dave Bing.
Baughn is a retired human resources manager. Baughn also serves as a member of the city’s police advisory board, which acts as a liaison between Tupelo residents at the police department.
Price is the pastor of North Green Street Church of Christ and is the chairman of Tupelo’s Outreach Task Force. This past municipal election cycle, Price also served as an election commissioner.
Lewis, Price and Scott are the Black members of the search committee.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.
Disclosure: The Rev. Richard Price is a member of the Daily Journal’s editorial board, which has influence over the newspaper’s regular editorials. The editorial board is not involved with the Daily Journal’s news reporting process or newsroom decisions.