TUPELO - After coming into contact with the state’s senior U.S. senator who later tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Todd Jordan has tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time in five days.
Scott Costello, the city’s communications director, told the Daily Journal in a statement that Jordan tested negative for the virus on Monday morning and is returning to City Hall to work in-person.
Jordan, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, participated in an in-person meeting on Aug. 17 with U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, who then tested positive from the virus on Aug. 19, despite being vaccinated.
Jordan, a Republican, self-isolated from Aug. 19 to his test on Aug.23. Jordan first tested negative for the virus on Thursday.
The city’s chief operations officer, communications director, director of Development Services, city engineer and the mayor participated in the meeting with Wicker to discuss rail projects.
Jordan participated in a City Council work session on Thursday afternoon by telephone and said that he and Wicker had good conversations about establishing a quiet zone for the trains that pass through the Tupelo city limits and other projects that can be established between the city and the federal government.
“I hate I’m not there,” Jordan said of the Thursday meeting. “Roger Wicker did leave us some COVID around.”