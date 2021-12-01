TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan plans to name his police chief nominee ahead of a Tuesday, Dec. 7, City Council meeting — a move that will decisively shape local law enforcement in the All-America City.
Jordan told the Daily Journal on Tuesday that he and members of his administration concluded a second round of interviews with the top three candidates on Monday, Nov. 29. He plans to inform the City Council of his pick by the end of this week.
“I’ll make my decision today or tomorrow, and the Council will meet with him one-on-one later,” Jordan said.
In Tupelo’s form of government, the mayor nominates department leaders, and the City Council votes to confirm or reject those nominees. The mayor intends to ask for confirmation of his police chief candidate at the council’s Dec. 7 meeting, according to city spokesman Scott Costello.
As previously reported by the Daily Journal, the final three candidates are Chuck Bunn and Rusty Haynes — both former TPD police captains — and John Quaka, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent.
The mayor relied on a six-person committee to select the final candidates, but the final choice is his alone.
“The final three candidates were chosen by the search committee,” Jordan said. “I’ll select the police chief from the list of the final three.”
The city’s next top cop will be tasked with overseeing around 120 employees and managing an $11.5 million budget, in addition to implementing local policing policies.
In addition to administrative duties, the chief will also inherit a department reportedly plagued by in-fighting, factionalism and allegations of racism, sexism and cronyism, as laid out by a spate of civil lawsuits.
All these suits settled out of court, and the city did not admit to any type of liability in the suits and denied the allegations. Testimony in those lawsuits nonetheless sharply outline the challenges that await as any new police chief works bolster the image of the beleaguered agency.
The city needs a new police chief installed by month's end. Jackie Clayton, the interim police chief, has said that he intends to retire at the close of December.