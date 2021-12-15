TUPELO • With the search for the city’s police chief now in the rearview mirror, Mayor Todd Jordan's administration is looking toward filling the fire chief vacancy with a more streamlined process.
The search is already underway, according a city spokesperson.
"As far as the fire chief search, we are going through the applications now, narrowing them down and getting down to a number we want to interview," Communications Director Scott Costello said. "We will start that interview process after the first of the year."
There were about 20 applicants for the position, and Costello declined to identify any of those applicants.
The next chief will be tasked with overseeing a department of 96 employees and a budget of about $7 million. Tupelo's fire chief has also historically served as the emergency response coordinator, a key position during times of natural disaster such as the damaging 2014 tornado.
The fire chief post opened up in late June when long-time Chief Thomas Walker retired following 12 years serving the city as head of the Fire Department. Interim Fire Chief Jimmy Avery took Walker's place in May.
Costello said Avery would stay in the position until it is filled, adding that though interviews start next month, the city does not have a target date for when a new chief will be installed.
"The process will take as long as it needs to take," Costello said. "Mayor Jordan wants to get it right. He wants to make sure someone qualified is in the position."
Jordan previously used a committee of six local citizens to guide the hiring of a police chief. That process recently concluded with the selection of John Quaka as the city's top cop.
The citizens committee culled the pool of 26 applicants down to an eight-person shortlist, and then down to three finalists. Jordan made the final selection from among the three.
However, the mayor won't use a citizen search committee to similarly guide the fire chief search.
Instead of a citizen search committee, Costello said the administration may hire a consultant to help inform the selection of a fire chief.
Costello declined to identify any consultants that the city may hire to help vet fire chief applicants.