TUPELO • He was only 25, two years into a first term of office as mayor of Nettleton at an improbably young age, and as Brandon Presley drove he switched on the radio, dialing to an FM station out of Booneville.
The voice of William J. “Billy” McCoy crackled over the airwaves of WPIB, speaking from the Hobo Station Volunteer Fire Department. The next 20 minutes changed Presley’s life.
“By divine intervention I turned that on,” Presley said. “I can tell you from that day forward, it changed my political career.”
A legislator from the northeastern corner of Mississippi, McCoy served 32 years in the Mississippi House of Representatives. In his final two terms he was House speaker, one of the three most powerful posts in state government, and he was a key legislative partner in the effort to bring Toyota to Blue Springs and the Nissan plant to Canton.
On Tuesday, McCoy died at age 77 at North Mississippi Medical Center after several years of declining health. The last Democrat to date to hold the House speaker’s gavel, McCoy’s reputation persists on his commitment to sweeping legislative reforms that paved roads, built highways and funded schools as well as his rock-ribbed populist spirit and his fiercely loyal, quick-tempered personal demeanor.
Fighting a contested race for re-election in that year’s 2003 state election, McCoy’s sharp tongue was on display as he thundered on the Hobo Station stump.
“I’ve never minced words in Jackson. That’s the reason I’ve been successful for you, and I’ll not mince words at the Hobo Fire Station,” McCoy said. “That’s the way it is. The weak and the timid are eaten in Jackson, Mississippi. I’m not weak and I’m not timid.”
Unpretentious, hard-worn and sometimes hard-edged, McCoy was a son of the hills and a worker of the earth. He bragged about driving “an old blue ‘82 Cutlas Oldsmobile that’s got 345,000 miles on it” and owning “a 1964 Ford tractor that’s never been overhauled.”
Speaking in 2003, McCoy bristled at the suggestion that he was just another phony politician.
“I’m a farmer,” McCoy said. “We raise cattle. We raise hay. We raise red worms for a living. We dig in the dirt. We work hard.”
Throughout his legislative career, McCoy counted himself a friend to the meek and the lowly and believed that the tool of government could be wielded to their benefit.
“He understood clearly that the lady working at the Waffle House and the gentleman working at the mechanic shop, they didn’t have a lobbyist, and if he wasn’t their lobbyist they didn’t have one,” Presley said.
Operating from a region that was among the first to benefit from the Tennessee Valley Authority, McCoy’s political lineage traced back to the New Deal Era.
With his death following on the heels of a statewide election that saw Republicans consolidate complete and total control of state government, McCoy will almost certainly stand in the history books as the last old style “Roosevelt Democrat” to hold any position of power in the state.
Even so, his economic and rural populism has, in some respects, returned to vogue in ironic ways. Speechifying at Hobo Station, McCoy inveighed against free trade deals, echoing language that President Donald Trump has imported into the big-business friendly GOP.
“Some big shot in Washington sold out on us. They’re not down here so I can’t speak against them or I would,” McCoy said. “The NAFTA treaty is sorry! The international treaty is sorry! We’re losing jobs because of them.”
Himself the son of a state House member, McCoy’s first term began in 1980 and he held office until January 2012, representing rural Alcorn and Prentiss counties. In addition to his speakership, McCoy also held positions of power on the education and transportation committees.
But more than the titles he held, McCoy is remembered for the legislation he helped pass. The 1987 highway program is foremost among the bills that bore his fingerprints.
That program etched a sprawling network of four-lane highways across the state, but was only approved after McCoy campaigned relentlessly on its behalf, including a successful effort to override a governor’s veto.
The 1997 passage of the Mississippi Adequate Education funding program for public schools also got a lift from McCoy.
“The man had the broadest vision of anyone I ever served with,” said Rep. Steve Holland, who sat next to McCoy for 28 years on the floor of the House of Representatives.
His two terms as speaker coincided with increasing Republican strength in state government. As McCoy took the gavel in the 2004 legislative session, Haley Barbour was inaugurated as governor, kickstarting a still-unbroken line of GOP governors.
In the 2008 session, two consecutive tie votes failed to produce a speaker as Republicans joined a faction of Democrats and mounted a serious effort to seat someone other than McCoy.
Only on a third vote did McCoy prevail, by a margin of two votes.
In response, McCoy named not a single Republican to chair a House committee, a move Republican members railed against as heavy handed and dictatorial.
Still, despite a willingness to scrap and a sometimes untamed temper, colleagues across the political spectrum recall McCoy as a fundamentally pragmatic leader who understood the necessity of compromise and dealmaking.
Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican from Baldwyn, describes a friendship with McCoy unimpeded by what he calls “philosophical disagreements.”
Said Turner, “Sometimes it seemed like ugly battles in the House on the floor, but we would be drinking coffee in the speaker’s office later laughing about it.”
A Democrat from Bogue Chitto who is now chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party, Bobby Moak also described McCoy as flexible when he felt it necessary.
“He was not high on gaming. He did not want to appear to be that way,” said Moak, who chaired the gaming committee for a time. “But he knew how important that industry was to the Gulf Coast. He let me go my own way and do the things I needed to do. Very much a pragmatic leader.”
Funeral service for McCoy will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gaston Baptist Church near Booneville, following a visitation beginning 10 a.m. at the church.
An undertaker by trade, Holland has handled arrangements for his longtime legislative ally.
Driving into Booneville on Thursday afternoon behind the wheel of a hearse, tears welled into Holland’s eyes as the business of politicking and legislating faded from his mind.
“He was my friend,” said Holland, falling into a choked and uncharacteristic silence. “He was like my brother.”