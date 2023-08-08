TUPELO - In a Republican primary race that proved deeply divided by policy commitments and personal acrimony, incumbent Sen. Chad McMahan defeated challenger Lauren Smith and will represent Lee County for a third term in the Mississippi Senate.
McMahan captured about 55% of the vote and won all but five of the 24 voting precincts that cast ballots in Senate District 6. Absentee and affidavit ballots are not yet counted but are not expected to change the outcome of the race.
With no Democrat in the running, McMahan will be unopposed in the general election.
“Lee County won tonight,” McMahan said as he appeared before a cheering crowd at a downtown hotel conference room.
Touting the number of voting boxes won and what he described as a diverse base of support, McMahan pledged to remain steadfast in his commitment to public education and affordable health care.
The months-long primary race between McMahan and Smith grew quite heated, echoing wider GOP divisions. Smith attacked McMahan as a compromised politician with a record that “reeks of liberalism.” McMahan countered that he supports policies that he believes are backed by a majority of the district.
McMahan also cast himself as an ally to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, while Smith used rhetoric that closely mirrored Chis McDaniel’s own primary challenge to Hosemann.
Early Tuesday evening, Smith told the Daily Journal her campaign "gave the establishment a black eye."
Later, she echoed that sentiment in a social media post.
“Just know, no matter what happens tonight, conservatives across this state stood in the face of the establishment and made them blink,” she wrote on Facebook.
In his victory speech before supporters Tuesday night, McMahan alluded to the intense campaign.
“This race has given me the opportunity to get back out among the people and listen to the concerns of the 6th District,” McMahan said.
Beyond policy divisions, the campaigns also directed a number of direct attacks back-and-forth between the candidates and deployed a number of legal maneuvers to seek advantage.
In February, McMahan filed a residency challenge against Smith and sought to have her removed from the ballot, but statewide Republican officials ruled she could run.
Testimony from the residency challenge, however, showed that Smith has cast several ballots outside her home precinct, leading McMahan to accuse her of voter fraud.
Separately, Tupelo man Jamie Gunnels in June pressed misdemeanor criminal charges of voter intimidation against McMahan over what he describes as threats made by McMahan.
Gunnells previously said that shortly after his wife, Natalie, shared a Facebook post by Lauren Smith the senator called his wife and told her she was “making it difficult” for him to help the family and warned that they were “not in line.”
These allegations of threatening behavior had previously been reported by Mississippi Today.
Asked about the accusations regarding his behavior after his Tuesday night victory, McMahan said that despite a decade in public service, he’s never faced such accusations until this year’s heated race. He also said he'll remain available to all constituents, regardless of their views or how they voted in this election.
“I’m not a perfect person, but I do seek to perfectly represent the will of the majority of this district,” McMahan told the Daily Journal.
