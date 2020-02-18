TUPELO • Local legislator Sen. Chad McMahan said he remains in talks with state government leaders about the best way to help families with children who require intensive medical care and are facing the loss of Medicaid coverage.
McMahan, a Republican from Guntown, filed a bill attempting to help families facing a denial of eligibility for the Disabled Children Living at Home category of Medicaid.
However, McMahan now says his bill will likely not move forward, but he expects other avenues of assistance will be explored.
“It’s my understanding working with the chairman in the House and the chairman in the Senate, they are not going to take up my bill,” McMahan said.
Monday was the deadline to file new legislation, and McMahan said he expects some other now pending legislation will be pursued to address the DCLH denial issues, but he did not immediately have any details on any other relevant bills.
Even as legislative remedies are considered, McMahan said at least some assistance has been possible through the current Medicaid channels.
“We’ve been working with the Department of Medicaid to try and recategorize some of those families,” McMahan said.“We were able to put 11 of those families back onto a different Medicaid category.”
The DCLH category, also sometimes called the Katie Beckett group, allowed Medicaid to pay for at-home care for children who could not otherwise qualify for Medicaid because of parental income levels.
The Katie Beckett category was intended for children considered disabled under the federal definition of that term, and require intensive care that would usually be provided in a medical or institutional facility. The waiver is designed to help provide that intensive medical care in a home-based setting, which is often cheaper.
Beginning last year, the state of Mississippi changed its contractor responsible for managing applications for Medicaid benefits. The new contractor, Alliant Health Solutions, determined that, under its interpretation of the relevant program guidelines, the previous contractor allowed ineligible children into the DCLH category.
As a result, many families began to receive renewal denials, prompting fears about how to pay for very intensive and expensive medical care.
In response, McMahan filed a bill concerning the DCLH program that he said “could have wedged it open a little bit.”
However, the Guntown Republican said the state cannot on its own change federal eligibility requirements.
McMahan said he remains in contact with the office of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and the chairmen of the relevant committees to push through help for those impacted.
“We are very concerned about working families in Mississippi,” McMahan said.