Lee County teens, front row, from left, Wesley Watson, Zoe Burrow and Caleb McMahan recently served as pages for State Sen. Chad McMahan. Watson is a student at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. Burrow lives in Mooreville and attends Mooreville High School. McMahan, of Tupelo, is a student at Exypnos Christian Academy in Lee County. At back at State Sen. Chad McMahan, left, and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. When asked about his experiences, Caleb McMahan said, “I really enjoyed my time paging for the Mississippi State Senate. I learned so much about how our government works.”