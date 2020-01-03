The executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday he was stepping down.
Gary C. Rikard will officially leave the agency Jan. 13.
Rikard has served as executive director since appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant in September 2014. He previously worked at the agency as an environmental engineer and a senior attorney in the 1990s before practicing environmental law in the private sector.
“It has been my great honor to serve as MDEQ’s Executive Director during the past five years. I want to thank Governor Bryant for the opportunity and privilege to lead the agency that has meant so much to me," Rikard said in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down. This is a difficult decision as it is incredibly hard to give up something you love, but my family and I decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of our lives."