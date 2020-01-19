TUPELO • When newly minted Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell begins to plot out the future of Northeast Mississippi’s infrastructure system, he’s going to face one recurring problem that plagued his predecessor the past eight years – funding constraints.
Caldwell, a Republican from DeSoto County, was sworn into office earlier this month and replaced former transportation commissioner Mike Tagert, who decided not to seek re-election. Even though Caldwell has promised to increase the agency’s road maintenance efforts, he’s walking into a cash-strapped agency that doesn’t appear to have the needed funds to construct many new road projects.
The former county supervisor sat down with the Daily Journal recently and said one of the first things he plans to do in office is re-evaluate how the Mississippi Department of Transportation spends the tax dollars it receives. This was a priority he outlined many times during his campaign for the office.
“The bureaucracy is big. It’s somewhat necessary, but it also has a tendency to take on a life of its own and absorb dollars that probably doesn’t need to be absorbed,” Caldwell said of MDOT. “We need to make sure that everything we have is being pushed out into the results category.”
The three-member transportation commission, on which Caldwell now sits, hasn’t officially detailed its philosophy on how to spend the bulk of its funds. But Caldwell said he does think the agency should put more effort into properly maintaining the roads and even maintain the roads at a higher quality than has been done previously.
“We have to take care of what we have first and foremost,” Caldwell said about maintaining state roads. “We have to make sure the commitment to basic safety is met in a way that shows it’s our priority.”
Caldwell’s stance on maintenance likely means there will be little change in how MDOT spends the bulk of its resources, since the previous transportation commission also opted to spend the majority of its funds on maintaining the structures that currently exist instead of constructing new roads.
His comments come at a time when the condition of the pavement in Northeast Mississippi has progressively gotten worse over the course of the past 15 years, according to information from MDOT. However, around 10 highway maintenance projects are set to take place in Northeast Mississippi this year as part of MDOT’s four-year pavement plan.
Caldwell said he’s coming into the department at a “great time,” with new streams of revenue flowing into MDOT’s budget.
While new funds from lottery and sports betting revenue are expected to be injected into the MDOT’s budget, this will still likely leave a significant funding gap.
Before Mike Tagert, a Republican, left the department after two terms, he told the Daily Journal at the MDOT office in Tupelo that the majority of the commission during his time in office office agreed that the state needed an additional $400 million per year to properly maintain the state’s roads.
“We have a dramatic funding problem,” Tagert said. “We are not able to do everything that is justifiable and needed to be done today. We try to put the worst first. We look at the things that affect the most people and try to be fair.”
Under current state law, the first $80 million collected from the state’s lottery program will go toward improving infrastructure. Any revenue that exceeds the $80 million mark will go into public education. So far the lottery commission has received around $71 million in lottery revenue, according to a lottery commission spokesperson.
While it looks like the lottery revenues will hit the $80 million funding cap for infrastructure, this would still leave more than $300 million needed to overhaul the state’s infrastructure system.
“We need a new highway program in Mississippi,” Tagert said. “Even though we’re spending all of our current resources to maintain the resources we’ve built over time, it’s not enough to maintain the system properly nor does it build for the future.”
According to the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office, MDOT’s budget is just over $1 billion for the current fiscal year. The bulk of funds for the department’s budget comes from federal and state fuel taxes and not from the state’s general budget, even though its funds are appropriated by the Legislature.
Tagert said the commission over the past eight years has done a great job of trying to cut waste within the department and put more money into maintenance and has even made small strides toward constructing some new projects, even though Mississippians may not notice it.
“We do have new construction needs. There’s no question,” Tagert said. “Highway 15 is a great example of that. We made some progress in my tenure, and we’ve had final construction of Highway 15 north of New Albany to the Tippah County line.”
Business leaders and local politicians who live near the northern part of Highway 15 have told the Daily Journal that the completion of the Highway 15 widening project would bolster the economy in towns around the road and alleviate safety concerns in the area.
Despite the budget concerns and other infrastructure concerns, Caldwell said now is not the time to be asking state leaders for new funds for the agency, even though he wants the transportation commission and state leaders to be visionary when planning for the future.
“It’s kind of hard to ask for more money until we make sure we’re spending ours as well as we can,” Caldwell said. “So that’s not the first thing on my list is to go ask for new money. We have to make sure that we’re taking what’s been allocated and pushing into our department and making sure we’re showing some results. Otherwise we have no credibility to ask for new money.”
Statewide leadersThe transition in the northern district MDOT office comes at time when a new session of the Mississippi Legislature has just recently gaveled in, and infrastructure funding is anticipated as a possible topic of discussion.
Some state politicians have called for the state’s gasoline tax to be increased. Mississippi’s gas tax is one of the lowest in the nation. If there is a statewide gasoline tax increase this would mean more funding for MDOT and more funding for infrastructure projects.
However, the future of a statewide gasoline tax increase looks bleak. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has rejected the increase as well as Gov. Tate Reeves.
One solution Hosemann has suggested is to allow local governments and voters in a city or county to vote to increase taxes in their area, which would allow the local area to retain all of the money collected from the tax.
“I have met several times with Mississippi Department of Transportation, and I have met with the Transportation Commissioners,” Hosemann said in a statement to the Daily Journal. “We’re working now on reviewing the budget and looking for creative solutions for new projects, in addition to continuing maintenance on our roads and bridges.”
If the local option user tax is passed in both houses of the Legislature and signed into law, it could mean more money for infrastructure in some areas, but it would not mean more dollars for MDOT to utilize.
Hosemann’s statement did not go into specific details about legislation, but did say the Senate’s Transportation Committee has just organized, with state Sen. Joey Fillingane, a Republican from Sumrall, leading the committee.
“He is hard-working and innovative, and I have every confidence these issues are on his radar,” Hosemann said of Fillingane.
While many Northeast Mississippi legislators have told the Daily Journal that infrastructure is a priority, there is not a clear direction within the legislative body about how to best fund the efforts or how much money would be enough funding.
Caldwell said that while there are important infrastructure needs ongoing, he’s hopeful state leaders will come together to find innovative ways to improve the state’s roads and bridges.
“You’ve got governments at every level saying ‘Let’s do something,’” Caldwell said. “There’s money coming in. We’ve got to make sure we’re good stewards of the taxpayer’s money, and that we’re getting some work done. We’ve got to get things accomplished. The table has been set very well for us.”