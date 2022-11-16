TUPELO — Mississippi Department of Transportation officials have presented a plan to reroute a dangerous stretch of U.S. 45 in way they say will solve congestion and safety issues that plague the area.
On Tuesday, MDOT officials and a private engineer addressed the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee and members of City Council to detail their $112 million plan to straighten U.S 45 at McCullough Boulevard, Hilda Avenue and Front Street in a series of interchanges.
Officials previously pitched the idea of upgrades to the city in March in what Chairman Greg Pirkle affectionately described as a “lively discussion.”
“There are a lot of constraints around this interchange that drove a lot of the decision-making,” MDOT Assistant State Planning Engineer Jessica Dilley said. “I think we have come up with a very good concept in the end.”
MDOT Engineer Scott Rumble of Birmingham-based engineering firm Atkin Engineering headed up the presentation, laying out the design process. The current plan would straighten U.S. 45 and build an overpass on McCullough that would include two traffic lights to direct traffic on and off the highway as well as from Front Street to McCullough.
Local traffic, Rumble said, would be delegated to Front Street and McCullough, noting that after the highway’s realignment, Front Street would be shifted into the highway’s original placement.
He also said while they would not have any connection for eastern access to McCullough because the design would block off Hilda’s access to the street, MDOT left room for its addition in the future updates.
The project would take an estimated a year-and-a-half to two years to complete. During that time, U.S. 45 would not be closed, but the local streets would be, Rumble said.
The proposed redesign was spurred by concerns over the safety of that particular stretch of roadway. A study conducted by Atkin Engineering earlier this year reported an average of 40,000 vehicles travel U.S. 45 through the interchange each day, while about 20,000 travel through the interchange from McCullough Boulevard.
The study also reported 282 wrecks between 2017 and 2021, an average of one per week. Of those wrecks, 87 individuals were injured, and one died.
According to the study, most of the wrecks involved 18-wheelers taking the curve where McCullough Boulevard merges onto U.S. 45 North. Accidents also frequently result from individuals merging onto U.S. 45 from Hilda Avenue and trying to immediately cross over to merge onto McCullough Boulevard westbound.
With the extensive changes comes a heavy price tag, and MDOT District Engineer Matt Dunn said there were currently no funding sources for the project. However, officials plan to begin looking for funding sources and grants once the project solidified.
Dunn noted the project’s safety aspect would make it more desirable for grant funding. Rumble added that a large chunk of the cost was the inclusion of a retaining wall throughout the project, which the design required.
“It is a matter of us trying to find some funding sources,” Dunn said. “It would be nice if we could start tomorrow.”
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan noted that there were neighborhoods close by and asked if they included sound-damping walls in the project. Rumble said it was possible but would only further inflate the costs, adding that MDOT and his firm had not done any sound studies as of Monday night.
The next step, Dilley said, would be to finalize the design with feedback given during the meeting, noting that this project would be years in the making before it could move forward.
Major Thoroughfare Committee Member Charlotte Loden praised the officials, adding that the presentation “gave them hope” that interchange issues could be addressed. Pirkle said he was also optimistic.
“I had no idea you would be able to come back and show us anything that worked,” he said. “(The interchange) is probably the biggest problem in Tupelo.”
