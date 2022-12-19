TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Monday several construction and maintenance projects in Northeast Mississippi.
“I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” Northern District Commissioner John Caldwell said in a release. “Everyone be especially watchful in work zones and during darkness and low visibility.”
Lottery-funded paving project in Chickasaw County
A project to mill and overlay and install signal detection upgrades of three miles of State Route 8 continues in Chickasaw County. Paving is complete and stripe will be completed prior to winter, weather permitting. The $3.3 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson.
The project is expected to be completed by summer of 2023. This is due to delays with the signal manufacturer.
State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County
Progress continues on new construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76 connecting SR 25 to State Route 23. This is the last section of the highway project known as “Corridor V” in Itawamba County.
Grading, drainage, bridges, and mainline paving for the project are complete. SR 25, SR 23 and local road tie-in paving is underway. Stripe and other items to finish the project will be done this winter, weather permitting. The $81 million project was awarded to Eutaw Construction Company Inc. of Aberdeen.
Work is expected to be completed early spring of 2023.
State Route 25 overlay in Itawamba and Monroe counties
A $6.5 million project to scrub seal, mill and overlay SR 25 from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22 in Itawamba County is progressing. Paving and shoulder gravel have been completed. Final stripe will be completed soon weather permitting. The contract was awarded to W.G. Construction of Ripley.
All work on this project is expected to be completed this winter.
State Route 25 safety improvements in Tishomingo County
Safety improvements to intersections and shoulders are nearing completion on SR 25 from Itawamba County to the Tennessee state line. This project includes realignment of intersections, addition of turn lanes, updated signage, signals and access management controls to reduce crashes.
The $5.6 million project was awarded to Cook & Son, LLC of Smithville and is scheduled to be completed this winter.
Bridge replacements and preservation project in Lee County
A project is underway to replace two bridges and perform preservation work on a third on State Route 245 south of Shannon in Lee County. Both bridges have been removed and replacement has begun. Preservation has begun on the third.
The $5.5 million project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading of Waterford. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
State Route 15 concrete repair, mill and overlay in Pontotoc County
A $7.8 million project to mill and overlay and perform concrete pavement repair of 4.8 miles of State Route 15 from State Route 41 to US 278 is underway.
All work has been completed except some remaining permanent stripe. The contract was awarded to Phillips Contracting Co. of Columbus. Work is expected to be completed this winter.
Work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.
