TUPELO — Over two years after a group of residents from the Meadow Lake neighborhood filed a lawsuit against the establishment of 1st Step Sober Living, the litigation continues.
Since the residents sued 1st Step and the City of Tupelo in September 2020, the business owners filed a counterclaim against the residents, arguing people recovering from a substance abuse addiction are a federally protected class. The center also cross-sued the city of Tupelo for allegedly violating the Fair Housing Act.
Post-trial briefing documents filed on Dec. 20 show that 1st Step is requesting the dismissal of the injunction keeping the center from opening along with damages based on their claimed monthly profit — $1,000 to $1,500 — for each month they were barred from operating.
Court records also show that residents requested a permanent injunction from the business opening and operating, unspecified damages and the cost of legal fees.
Meanwhile, the city asked for the suits to be dismissed outright and for all parties to pay their fees.
Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said with the briefing deadline Tuesday, Chancellor Bradley Tennison will take the brief along with the information presented in the trial and issue his opinion. Logan’s best estimate for the judge’s reply is about 30 to 45 days.
The thrust of the Meadow Lake resident’s arguments, detailed by attorney Wayne Doss, is that the neighborhood's restrictive covenants state lots in the area can only be used for “private residential purposes.”
1st Step Sober Living CEO Scott Smith, on the other hand, says the covenants do not bar the operation of addiction recovery housing.
The organization, which is represented by attorney Chandler Rogers, also claims that Meadow Lake residents discriminated against and threatened their business and individuals involved, and that the city refused to grant accommodations required under the Fair Housing Act.
The city, through attorney David O’Donnell, maintains that it did not violate the Fair Housing Act for multiple reasons, including that 1st Step had not “shown the necessity of accommodations.”
Restrictive covenants at heart of argument
Meadow Lake, like many neighborhoods in the city, has its own set of restrictions and covenants, which are an agreement homeowners make with their homeowner's associations that build general rules for a specific neighborhood. Within Meadow Lake’s rules is a restriction that all properties must be used for “private residential purposes.”
As evidence, the plaintiffs brought forward another case from Tupelo where the state Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Lee County Chancery Court to bar a for-profit business that gave individuals with disabilities “around-the-clock” support and housing. The case involved The Grove Homeowners Association and a business named Brandi’s Hope. The Lee County Chancery Court ruled against Brandi’s Hope's establishment in the neighborhood because of The Grove’s restrictive covenants.
1st Step Sober Living, meanwhile, argues that just because the sober living residences operate for-profit does not mean that the property’s use is not for “private residential purposes,” noting that multiple homeowners within Meadow Lake rent their homes for profit. Rogers’ brief argues that the covenants do not restrict properties to “single-family residential use,” nor does it specifically define what residential purposes mean.
Doss' brief counters, stating because there is also a therapeutic aspect to the business, it is unlike rental properties. Services include drug testing, an in-house manager and "round-the-clock service." The center’s brief rebuts the plaintiffs’ argument by noting that the covenants restrict other services — including cleaning, yard maintenance, babysitting, catering and hospice care within the neighborhood — but does not specify services offered by the center.
Alleged discrimination, Fair Housing Act violations
1st Step Sober Living claims the city declined to treat the sober living facility “like any other single-family residence in the applicable neighborhood.” Rogers points to an October 2020 letter from the defendants to the city asking for accommodations that went without response to support the argument. He also argues that the city placed extra restrictions on the facility that to which other residents do not have to adhere.
“Moreover, the grant of the accommodation is necessary because, without it, the First Step Defendants and the residents they serve would, by definition, not have the equal opportunity to use and to enjoy the housing of their choice in accordance with the Fair Housing Act,” Rogers argues in a brief.
1st Steps brief also claims that the plaintiffs are attempting to exclude the residence facility because it is for sober living and not because it is a for-profit business.
Meanwhile, O’Donnell’s brief argues that the city did not violate the Fair Housing Act, noting that it didn't place more restrictions on 1st Step other than the rental inspection, which all rental properties in the city must pass. It also noted the property failed its rental occupancy inspection, and once the court placed the injunction, it could not perform another inspection.
The city argues that 1st Step’s owners agreed to a voluntary injunction that included a provision stopping the city from issuing any certificates or permits until further court order, meaning it could not make any accommodations due to the enforced injunction. It also argued that the letter it received from the owners did not detail any “reasonable accommodations,” so it did not respond.
“1st Step essentially argued that it should be exempt from any code or zoning requirements before the city had an opportunity to determine, through the inspection process, whether any such requirements or even prohibitions would apply to 1st Step’s proposed use,” O’Donnell wrote.
O’Donnell also notes that 1st Step argues on behalf of “alleged disabilities” of future individuals with disabilities without assurance that those residents had gone through treatment and had substance abuse disorders other than self-reporting through the business’ contract.
Rogers notes that the Fair Housing Act covers substance abuse disorder as a disability. He wrote that prospective residents have a record of having an impairment — a substance abuse disorder — and have histories of difficulties with substance use that “led to their entry into such a treatment center.”
“The City of Tupelo claims that it did not see a need to respond to the correspondence from the 1st Step Defendants because it did not provide proof of disability or a specific request as to code provisions from which the First Step Defendants sought accommodation,” Rogers wrote. “However, the correspondence itself makes clear that it sought accommodation from any code provisions not applied to others in the neighborhood.”
The defendants' brief also details alleged discrimination against the owners and individuals involved with the center, including alleged threats of physical confrontation. The brief claims a neighborhood resident walked up to the co-owner of 1st Step Living, Patrick Elkins, threatening to “shoot everyone in the house if it were converted to a sober living home."
“Plaintiffs expressly recognize and admit that the residents of the sober living residence require that model to have an equal opportunity to use and to enjoy the housing of their choice, but nonetheless deny them that opportunity,” Rogers wrote.
Plaintiffs claim 1st Step violates Mississippi Landlord Tenant Act
The plaintiffs’ brief argues that the center violates the Mississippi Landlord Tenant Act by including in their contracts a provision to allow 1st Step to evict relapsed residents and waive the tenant’s right to be returned deposits among other things.
The Meadow Lake residents also claim the rates 1st Step plans to charge residents are well above the fair market rate. The center plans to charge each resident in the house $650 per month, while the rent for the entire property at a fair market rate is about $1,100 to $1,150, plaintiffs argue. There are expected to be up to eight residents in the center at any given time, which totals $5,200 a month from all residents, plaintiffs claim.
Rogers’ wrote in the brief that nothing in the center’s contract violates the act, noting that just because the contract includes a provision to “terminate membership” for residents who relapse does not mean it is a violation of state law. He also argues that residents of the center are not tenants as defined by state law. State law defines a tenant as “a person entitled under a rental agreement to occupy a dwelling unit to the exclusion of others.”
“Nothing in the sober living residence contract entitles the residents to occupy the dwelling to the exclusion of others,” Rogers wrote. “Nor could an arrangement providing a dwelling 'to the exclusion of others' be expected considering the very nature of sober living residences and the necessity of multiple occupants in order to maintain successful sobriety.”
