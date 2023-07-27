TUPELO - A $45,000 grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation will help Meals of Wheels of Lee County keep on rolling.
The award, presented last week at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo, will help cover the organization’s operating costs and help them continue their work providing hot meals to older adults throughout Lee County.
Meals on Wheels is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to preventing elder hunger.
According to Ashley McDaniel, the organization’s executive director, feeding dozens of people every day adds up quickly.
“A lot of people don’t realize (that) it takes $5.75 a meal to feed one recipient,” says Ashley McDaniel, the organization’s Executive Director. “When you’re feeding 163 a day, that adds up.”
Each weekday, Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious lunches to elder adults who either cannot afford to purchase food or can no longer prepare meals for themselves.
In Lee County, Meals on Wheels is served by 300 volunteers, who work daily across 12 different routes. The organization serves 163 elders five meals per week.
To many, though, Meals on Wheels is more than just a hot meal. Volunteers help provide social interaction and safety to a vulnerable population.
“I try to stress to people,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes, these are the only people they see every day. Some of them wait there by the door to receive their meal. It’s also a safety check. When we deliver meals, they may have their meal here from yesterday, and my volunteers let me know.”
Besides maintaining their work, the grant – and others like it – will help pull potential food recipients off the organization’s waiting list.
The group currently has a waitlist of about 25 recipients.
“This grant – this means the world,” McDaniel said. “Not only to Meals on Wheels as a whole, but also to the recipients who are already receiving a meal (and) the ones who are still waiting to receive a meal.”
If you'd like to volunteer or receive hot lunch from Meals on Wheels, you can call the organization at 662-231-1614, or email Ashley.McDaniel@MSS.org. You can also visit the organization’s Facebook page, or Methodist Senior Services website – https://www.mss.org/ – for more information.
