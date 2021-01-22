TUPELO • Megan Kessler, a Tupelo realtor, recently qualified to run for the Tupelo City Council’s Ward 1 seat as a Republican, making her the fourth person to enter into an increasingly crowded race.
Kessler, 41, has lived in Tupelo since she was 10 years old and graduated from Tupelo High School and the University of Mississippi. After college, she has worked in sales for most of her adult life.
In a statement to the Daily Journal, Kessler said that if elected mayor she would like to continue to revitalize certain neighborhoods, support local educational institutions and unify the community through supporting local businesses.
“Together, let’s look at our great city and have a vision for the future that shows our harmony as citizens, our dreams for the community, for our children who will hopefully decide to continue to stay in Tupelo making their homes here and rearing their families here,” Kessler said.
Kessler is now the fourth person to enter into the race and the third Republican to qualify, ensuring that a competitive Republican primary will take place. Amanda Angle, an accountant, and Eric Hampton, a business owner, have also qualified to run as Republicans.
If no candidate in the initial Republican primary wins an outright majority of the votes, a runoff election with two candidates that received the highest number of votes will take place on April 27.
Geraldine Brinkley, an entrepreneur, is thus far the only Democratic candidate to qualify for the Ward 1 race. The winner of the Republican primary would face the winner of the Democratic primary on June 8 in the general election.
Even though only three women have ever been elected to positions in Tupelo’s municipal government, the Ward 1 race so far has drawn a high number of female candidates. If either Kessler, Angle or Brinkely wins the election, they would become the fourth woman in the city’s history elected to the council.
The deadline to qualify for Tupelo’s municipal elections is Feb. 5.