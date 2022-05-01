TUPELO • "Graceland Too: The Building Elvis Never Left," a play based on the life and death of Paul MacLeod and Dwight David Taylor at Graceland Too in Holly Springs, will open at the New York Theater Festival this week.
The play was produced by two Memphis natives, Nicole Hughes and Maxx Reed. Written by Hughes, 31, and directed by Reed, 32, the opening performance is set for Monday night.
"Graceland Too" is the first play Hughes has written. A 10-year resident of New York, Hughes' previous work includes serving as an associate producer for the living history project "Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit With Marie Curie" and impact producer for the documentary "Coded Bias" on Netflix.
Reed, also a 10-year New York resident, trained in dance under Katie Smythe at New Ballet Ensemble in Memphis. He's performed in music videos, on television and on stage, including on Broadway in "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark." This play is Reed's first time directing a nonmusical or full-length piece of theater.
A chance encounter and connection through flowers
Hughes' play was inspired, in part, by a visit to Graceland Too in 2008.
During her freshman year at Auburn University, Hughes tagged along with a friend who attended Ole Miss. When they showed up around 3 a.m., MacLeod was ready to give them a tour.
"It was exactly what everyone always described it as," Hughes said. "It was weird and interesting and kind of frightening all at the same time. You just never knew what he was going to do. He was funny but also crude."
Hughes remembers her friend putting on a leather jacket and posing for a photo with a guitar — something only a newly-admitted lifetime member of Graceland Too had the opportunity to do.
Once a person had completed three $5 tours of MacLeod's collection, he gave them a lifetime membership card for free admittance in perpetuity and took their photo with the jacket and guitar to add to a wall of photos.
Fast-forward to 2014, when the MacLeod died. Hughes was in New York when she read about the news, taking note of the odd circumstances of his death.
"It's a story that's really stuck with me," Hughes said.
Even before that visit, Hughes felt a connection to Elvis which eventually led to feeling a deeper connection to the subject of her play.
Her great-uncle, Frank Hill, worked at the Memphis Funeral Home as a mortician and embalmed Elvis Presley when he died.
"It was always known growing up that we had flowers from Elvis' graveside because of that," Hughes said.
Her grandmother had them framed, and they were stored in her family's attic.
"At the end of the day, it's just flowers," Hughes said. "But when it's that close to celebrity, they're special."
During the process of producing the play, Marie Underwood, current owner of Graceland Too, told Hughes that MacLeod also had flowers he claimed to be from Elvis' gravesite.
"The thing is, with Paul, you never know what's real and what's not," Hughes said. "But I feel like even if it's not real, this idea that we're connected through these Elvis flowers, I just find fascinating."
From a script to the stage
Paul MacLeod and Graceland Too has been on Hughes' mind for years.
Recently, she talked with some fellow Memphians who hadn't even heard of Graceland Too and realized the story was slowly being forgotten.
Hughes was encouraged by friends to write the script and ultimately challenged herself to make it happen.
She wrote the script in a month, finishing it in Oct. 2021. She submitted it to the New York Theater Festival, not thinking it would be accepted.
"My whole motto with anything is 'Get through the no's to get to your yes,'" Hughes said.
She got to the "yes" a bit faster than anticipated.
The turnaround for the play's production has been quick. Hughes and Reed have had to take it from a script to the stage in around six months — conducting a table read, assembling a cast, having music produced and creating a set.
"I'm learning that theater takes community, and I couldn't have done it without the community that I have," Hughes said.
They started an Indiegogo fundraising campaign, and the play received about $9,000 in backing.
Historical fiction based on a true story
Only two people know what happened at Graceland Too on the night of July 15, 2014, and they died two days apart.
Graceland Too owner Paul MacLeod, 70, shot and killed Dwight David Taylor, 28, in a dispute that was reportedly over $10. MacLeod was found dead of a heart attack on the front porch less than two days later.
Hughes had to fill in gaps in the narrative, despite well-researched articles about MacLeod and Taylor's tragic end, like "Dwight and Paul Have Left The Building," on which the play is partially based.
As a result, the play is "historical fiction." It's based on real people but isn't meant to be a word-for-word retelling of the events.
The play is written in a way that allows the audience to decide who the "bad guy" is, if there even is a bad guy, Hughes said. Her intention isn't to portray either man as a villain.
"It doesn't do the judging for the audience," Hughes said.
Taylor's family has read the script, and while hesitant at first, came to enjoy the play because it honors Dwight, who was a talented musician and singer, outside of the unusual circumstances surrounding his death.
His family has written a letter to the audience that will be included in the program, and the play's producers will be encouraging the audience to make a donation to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Taylor's honor.
While real people are portrayed, the play also includes characters that are amalgamations of multiple people, Hughes said.
One of those characters is Suga, who Hughes likes to imagine as "the heart and soul of Holly Springs." The part of Suga is played by Toni Seawright, the first African American to be crowned Miss Mississippi in 1987.
And Neil Magnuson, who plays the role of Buddy, once visited Graceland Too and met MacLeod.
"We just sort of landed on the right people and they've been really generous with their time and their care with this material," Reed said.
Hughes describes the play as a "bluesy tragedy," and it does include plenty of blues music. She carefully selected Elvis tunes that were originally sung by Black blues artists, like Arthur Crudup and Big Mama Thornton, for the production.
Matt Wood, the play's music director, is also a Memphis native. He composed original blues music for "Graceland Too," which features blues music in the first act, followed by gospel in the second.
Depicting the authentic South
Multiple themes and topics are interweaved throughout the show, offering audiences an authentic look at the American South.
Naturally, the play addresses race, since Taylor was a Black man killed by MacLeod, a white man, towards the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It's the kind of project that needs a Black voice," Reed said. "It's touchy subject matter pertaining to a lot of racial relations in the South."
As someone who is biracial, Reed feels he's in a unique position to be able to direct the piece.
A central question the play addresses is "What does it mean to live in the shadow of such enormous fame?"
In Tupelo and Memphis, you can't get out from under Elvis, Hughes said. There's just no way around it. But how does that affect the people living in those places?
"Go to Graceland now. Graceland is great," Hughes said. "But when you step outside the gates today, you don't want to be there. It's not a part of town you want to stay in. So why is that, and what is this disconnect between celebrity, fame, enormous wealth and what it does to a society?"
Reed hopes to showcase the "many different worlds" that exist for people living in the South.
"We're just trying to show the South in a more accurate way," Reed said. "Not shy away from things that we might need to work on in these areas that we're from, but also showcase the most beautiful parts of the South."
What's next for the 'Graceland Too' play
After the the festival performances, Hughes and Reed said they would like to see it performed in other locations as well. But more funding will be needed for the play to reach its next stage. Literally.
"Who wouldn't say they want to go to Broadway?" Hughes said. "But I just really want the story out there and told, whatever that means. Bigger audiences, more audiences. Bringing it down to Mississippi, Memphis. I don't really have a great answer at the moment, but I'm hoping this will lead to something."
In addition to the play, Hughes and Reed have also started a podcast series titled "The Making of 'Graceland Too: The Building Elvis Never Left,'" chronicling their journey self-producing the first production of the "Graceland Too" play.