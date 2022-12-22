Methodist endowment

Officials from  the CREATE Foundation and Methodist Senior Services confirm three new endowment funds for Methodist Senior Services, including one each in Tupelo, West Point and Columbus.Pictured here are from left to right:, CREATE Foundation CEO Mike Clayborne, CREATE Director of Development P.K. Thomas, MSS VP of Philanthropy Brittany Cuevas and MSS CEO Steve McALilly.

TUPELO – Methodist Senior Services has unveiled a new innovative endowment fund that will allow donors to give directly to help senior residents at its Traceway community in Tupelo.

