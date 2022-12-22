TUPELO – Methodist Senior Services has unveiled a new innovative endowment fund that will allow donors to give directly to help senior residents at its Traceway community in Tupelo.
These funds go into an interest-bearing account, and the proceeds help cover the costs for residents who have outlived their funds through no fault of their own.
Starting in 2023, donors can get a tax credit equal to 25% of their gifts from Mississippi state taxes through Endow Mississippi, a state tax credit program that offers an incentive to encourage individuals, businesses and organizations to make lasting investments in their local communities through charitable giving.
“In our 60-year history, we’ve never had to turn any resident out due to their lack of funds,“ said MSS CEO Steve McAlilly. “Our new fund will allow us to continue that unbroken record of allowing the residents to remain in their homes, should they outlive their funds. That’s important to us – and them.”
MSS has also opened brand new community endowment funds through the CREATE Foundation for its communities in West Point (Dugan) and in Columbus (Trinity Place).
CREATE’s CEO Mike Clayborne was already a fan of MSS senior communities, based on his positive experience in having two family members as residents at Traceway in Tupelo. The partnership was a natural convergence.
“MSS has been around for 60 years and we have been around for 50 years. What they do fits with our mission to encourage philanthropy in our areas,” said P.K. Thomas, Director of Development for the CREATE Foundation. “The opportunity to help them in taking care of their residents is gratifying to us. It was a no-brainer.”
Since 1992, Methodist Senior Services has grown an internal endowment as a way to generate interest income to provide security and quality of life for their senior residents. The late Henry Brevard helped start the first MSS endowment. To help increase endowed funds, MSS just opened 10 endowment funds at six community foundations across Mississippi.
“These new community foundation endowments will help us reach new donors and also allow current donors to access and benefit from the wonderful Endow Mississippi tax credit," said Brittany Cuevas, VP of Philanthropy. ”We are thrilled to partner with community foundations across the state.”
Thomas said donors who want to benefit for the tax refit should act quickly since the number of credits is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in donating to the new Traceway, Dugan or Trinity Place endowment funds should visit the CREATE Foundation website.
