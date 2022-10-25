SALTILLO – After the initial fear and uncertainty that comes with a breast cancer diagnosis passed, Michelle Smith chose to face it with faith — and humor.
She found the constant chorus of "I'm sorry" from those she shared the news with to be depressing.
"My response was 'Oh, I'm going to get me some new boobs,'" said Smith, who opted to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. "Everybody would laugh, and it would lighten the mood. That's what I would always try to do is make people laugh.
"Don't feel sorry for me. Pray for me, because that's what I need."
It wasn't her first time facing cancer. She'd previously been diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2001. And she'd been helping her sister, Tammy Roberts, through a breast cancer diagnosis that came in October 2021, just over a month before her own.
Family history leads to an early diagnosis
Smith, 46, had undergone yearly mammograms since she turned 35 because her grandmother had been diagnosed with breast cancer in her 70s.
The Saltillo native's regular exams had been clear until her visit on Dec. 1, 2022. After leaving the NMMC Breast Care Center, she received a call.
They'd found a lump in her left breast.
Having worked for Neurology Consultants of North Mississippi for 26 years, where she currently admits and discharges patients, she asked the doctor's honest opinion, knowing they could likely tell whether it was cancer just by looking at the scan.
Her doctor confirmed that it appeared to be cancer.
She took a few days to wrap her head around the preliminary diagnosis before having a biopsy done.
On Dec. 13, she received an official diagnosis: Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma.
Smith and her sister each underwent testing to determine the cause, and doctors found that their cancer was the result of hormonal factors rather than genetic.
She had originally planned to have a lumpectomy because the cancer was caught early, but because a second tumor was found in her breast, she opted to undergo a double mastectomy, which took place on Feb. 28.
She had reconstructive surgery in June and will have a hysterectomy as a preventative measure on Nov. 10.
Smith didn't have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatments but is taking a hormone blocker as another preventative measure, and she'll likely continue that for the rest of her life.
The importance of family and faith
"When you hear the word 'cancer,' you automatically associate that with death," Smith said.
When she got the news, she broke down, scared and crying. But then she started praying.
"That's where you really have to rely on your faith," Smith said. "Because this was totally out of my control. I had no say-so. There's nothing I could do to make this situation better but go to God."
Smith said her heart was filled with peace, and she feels God led her through it for a reason though she doesn't yet know exactly what that reason is.
"I know God has a purpose for me. I mess up every single day. I need Jesus every single day of my life. I make mistakes, but He doesn't throw me aside," Smith said.
"And I'm here for a reason; and throughout all this, I hope and pray that I lift up His name and nobody sees me, but they see what God did and what He can do if you'll just hold tight to your faith."
Whether she was listening to the radio or reading devotions, Smith said she received words of encouragement and strength from God.
"I don't look at it as I did anything," Smith said. "And what I did do, God gave me the strength to do."
Her family was another great source of support. Her husband, Rocky Smith, daughter Taylor Sandlin, sons Brayden Hodum and River Smith, step-son Will Smith and four grandchildren were by her side throughout.
Another way Smith coped with cancer was by throwing herself into work, using it as a distraction. She only missed work for doctors appointments and surgery.
"In the moments when I didn't have anybody around, that was the time that I would break down," Smith said. "When I was here in front of my family, when I was at work, I was strong because I didn't want anybody to know what was really going on inside."
Smith's advice to others dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis now or in the future is to "fix your eyes on Jesus."
"When you get that diagnosis, it's like death," Smith said. "I think Satan attacks you when you're most vulnerable. And if you give him an inch, he's going to take a mile.
"God doesn't put anything on you that you can't handle. And He gives you the strength to go through it but you've got to lean on Him and you've got to draw from that. And there's a purpose for it. You have to get close to God and figure out what your purpose is."
