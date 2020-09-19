TUPELO • Mike Espy, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, hosted an in-person campaign event Saturday in Tupelo and pledged that, if elected, he would always make himself available to constituents and help find solutions to what he described as Mississippi’s dire health care issues.
Espy spoke to a crowd of around 100 masked supporters and local Democratic officials gathered at Fairpark in front of Tupelo City Hall. He told attendees that as a senator, he would work across the aisle to formulate good public policy, but would ultimately look to voters to keep him accountable.
“No one can tell me how to vote whether it’s Chuck Schumer or anyone else,” Espy said. “I’m a Democrat, and I’m happy to be such. But I’m independent. The only folks I’m going to listen to concerning a vote will be you.”
With around six weeks left until Election Day, the former U.S. congressman and U.S. secretary of agriculture attempted to draw a stark line between himself and his opponent, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, on their availability during the campaign, their approach to racial issues and plans for health care access.
Espy has made access to affordable health care one of the core issues of his campaign. He has repeatedly said the fundamental way to ensure that more Mississippians can have access to health care is by expanding Medicaid coverage to low-income workers under the Affordable Care Act.
Hyde-Smith, however, has said that the Affordable Care Act has not been a success for Mississippi.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton spoke in support of Espy’s campaign at the Saturday event, criticizing Hyde-Smith’s “public hanging” remarks when she was campaigning in Tupelo in 2018. Shelton, a second-term Democratic mayor, said that Hyde-Smith’s remarks then were an embarrassment to Tupelo and the state.
“You’re talking about a person that thinks that the best part of Mississippi’s history was the Confederacy,” Shelton said. That’s what we’re up against.”
Lee County supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, state Rep. Rickey Thompson and Tupelo councilwoman Nettie Davis also spoke in support of Espy's campaign.
Espy said that Hyde-Smith has not properly made herself available to voters during this election cycle and has not engaged with constituents to answer policy questions.
Justin Brassel, a spokesman for the Hyde-Smith campaign, rejected that criticism. In a statement to the Daily Journal, Brassel said that Hyde-Smith has “been instrumental in delivering billions of dollars in relief to Mississippi health care providers, small businesses, and the unemployed during this global pandemic.”
“Sen. Hyde-Smith has criss-crossed the state for meetings throughout this pandemic, has reached out to voters with telephone town halls, and has done countless Zoom meetings with constituents,” Brassel said. “Today she was in Batesville for a meeting at Panola Medical Center with leaders there about rural health care policy, among other things.”
Espy’s Saturday event in Tupelo occurred just one day after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from cancer. Ginsburg’s death now leaves a vacancy on the Court, which is likely to cause political feuding over the appropriate time to fill her vacancy.
Espy told the Daily Journal that he did not want to comment yet on how the vacancy should be filled, out of respect for Ginsburg and not to “rush to politicize” her death.
“She was a legend in life and in the law,” Espy said of Ginsburg. “She was responsible for so many landmark decisions when it comes to gender equity and human rights and social justice. She’s a justice for all ages, and I would just rather — she died last night — I would rather just step back and mourn her passing and grieve with the rest of America.”
In 2018, Hyde-Smith made history as the first woman elected to the Senate from Mississippi. If elected, Espy would be the first Black U.S senator to represent the state in the modern era. Mississippians will choose between the two on Nov. 3.