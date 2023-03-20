mcj-2022-11-16-news-vets-1A-nettleton

In this file photo taken Nov. 11, 2023, Retired Lt. Col. Mike Pettigrew addresses Nettleton's Veterans Day program held in the Nettleton High School gym. Pettigrew has resigned as the Lee County veterans service officer.

 JOHN WARD | Monroe County Journal

TUPELO — Lee County Veterans Service Officer Mike Pettigrew has resigned.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you