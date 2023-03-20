In this file photo taken Nov. 11, 2023, Retired Lt. Col. Mike Pettigrew addresses Nettleton's Veterans Day program held in the Nettleton High School gym. Pettigrew has resigned as the Lee County veterans service officer.
TUPELO — Lee County Veterans Service Officer Mike Pettigrew has resigned.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to accept Pettigrew’s resignation. There wasn't an effective date for the resignation as of Monday, but the board also authorized County Administrator Bill Benson to advertise for Pettigrew’s replacement. Benson said he was unsure how long it would take to hire a new veterans service officer.
When asked about his resignation, Pettigrew said he is moving and could not keep the position.
Pettigrew, who took the job in 2020, spent 28 years in active duty service in the military and was deployed to multiple countries, including Germany, Panama, Bangladesh, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iraq and India. He retired from military service with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
His job as a veterans service officer is to support veterans in their families, connecting them to several benefits and services through the state and federal government.
