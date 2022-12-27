TUPELO — Jimmy Blaylock has lived and worked in Mill Village his whole life, seeing it through good times and bad. But now he believes the neighborhood is on a steady upward swing — one he and others hope will last.
“I live down here; I care about the neighborhood. I have really seen it turn around,” said Blaylock, who owns Fun World Balloons and Gifts on South Green Street.
Mill Village is a small neighborhood nestled between North Spring and Church Streets running along Green Street. It includes the fabled Carnation Milk Plant on Carnation Street, along with a portion of Magazine and Clarks Streets.
Over the years, Blaylock, 51, said the area was rife with crime. Homes and buildings stood in disrepair. There was a sense of neglect — not just from within, but from without.
Now that is changing. The area in which he also owns three homes is seeing a revival. With city involvement and efforts by the Historic Preservation Commission, Blaylock said homes are being repaired and neighbors have noticed a marked decrease in crime in the area.
Residents, local officials and real estate agents see Mill Village as the next area for growth in the city after Jackson Street’s revitalization. But while home prices in the Jackson Street area have increased drastically with redevelopment, which critics say makes the area unaffordable for many people, the same is not expected with Mill Village.
The difference comes from the preservation rules baked into Mill Village through the Historic Preservation Committee, which mandates its properties must follow the historic character of the area. Because of the preservation rules, city officials said they believe Mill Village is poised to be much more affordable for first-time homebuyers.
Mill Village’s proximity to downtown primes it for growth
Mill Village has seen some positive movement over the last decade, according to city officials. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said with the redevelopment of the Carnation Milk plant and surging interest in young adults moving into the area, the city is keeping a keen eye on its growth.
“Mill Village is an area that the administration sees as a prime opportunity for revitalization,” Newman said, noting that the city will have information on further development in the Carnation building in the coming weeks. “We see the redevelopment of the Carnation building as the catalyst for the overall revitalization of the area.”
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said the city was working to revitalize the neighborhood by incentivizing renovation and rebuilding the neighborhood association, which he said lacked participation after the pandemic shut down regular meetings.
“I think the community is progressing. … There is a lot of activity with flipping and renovating,” Beard said. “There is some good work going on. We are giving them some help in that area.”
City Planner Jenny Savely said the revitalization of Mill Village was a no-brainer for developers looking to construct and renovate homes near the ever-expanding historic downtown district. The historic designation opens the doors to a litany of grants and tax incentives.
“What is happening in Mill Village is interesting in a ton of different ways,” Savely said. “You have this historically low-income community that, because of its proximity to and the growth of downtown, was sort of the natural place for downtown to grow into.”
Savley said the city hopes to encourage more development, turning Mill Village into a satellite neighborhood for Downtown Tupelo. Since starting work for the city almost a year ago, she said three homes have been built in the neighborhood. Five lots remain empty.
Preservation rules help keep housing costs down
Mill Village’s being part of a nationally recognized historic district requires a majority of the homes to conform to strict rules on the size of homes that can be built there, which keeps high-cost construction out of the area and makes it more affordable, according to officials.
Savley said that because of the area’s historic status with the state, multiple tax credits and incentives to build and renovate homes in Mill Village are available. The tax credits also come with a host of historic preservation standards, which require that new construction and renovation must follow the style of the neighborhood when it was established. For Mill Village, she said the historic style is smaller-scale, cottage-style homes.
Coldwell Banker real estate agent Andy Estes said the revitalization efforts of Mill Village have been in the works for years, and renovation continues to put it on a path of growth. He said over the past year, seven homes were sold in the area — on par with the past couple of years.
Housing data from the last year shows the homes purchased in the area sold for an average of $122,000, with the lowest selling for $60,000 and the highest selling for $210,000. The sales prices ranged from $44 to $132 per square foot, with the average price per square foot at around $100.
According to census data, the median home value in Tupelo is $158,800. Savely said over the past two years, housing data showed an increase of about 18%, placing the average home cost in Tupelo between $170,000 to $180,000.
While affordability is a subjective term, the Department of Housing and Urban Development defines it as housing in which the occupant pays less than 30% of their gross income, including utilities. According to census data, the median gross household income for Tupelo is $58,887. By that metric, affordable housing would be where a family spends $1,472 per month for mortgage and utilities.
Historic Preservation Commission deeply involved in Mill Village
Workers from the Tupelo Cotton Mill, which was built in 1901, originally established the Mill Village neighborhood directly next to the company. Homes in the area — most of which date to the 1930s — were built as small cottages to accommodate as many workers as possible.
The mill closed in 1937, but the neighborhood it spawned persisted. Mill Village was designated a nationally recognized historic district in 1992.
The Tupelo Historic Preservation Commission takes a particularly hands-on role in Mill Village’s revitalization and preservation. It is the one district overlay the city specifically manages oversight to ensure that the historic character is not eroded.
Commission member Doyce Deas said she was excited to see growth and revitalization efforts spent in Mill Village, noting that preservation was immensely important to a city’s history and future growth.
“It is fabulous that people are developing down there. When you look back over the years, we have seen huge strides,” she said. “(Mill Village) represents the original heart of the community, and if you don’t preserve that, you’ve lost your past. I just think it is so important to always have a reminder of where you came from.”
She said not only is preservation a good draw to bring people into Tupelo, but she also believes it is more economically friendly and better for the environment in the long-run.
Residents optimistic for Mill Village’s future
Mill Village Neighborhood Association President Bradley Gillespie moved to the area from Shannon about seven years ago. He said he was looking for a community where could feel like he belonged.
He found it in Mill Village.
When Gillespie first moved to Tupelo, the community had become insular. But Gillespie feels like the years since the re-establishment of its neighborhood association have been kind to Mill Village.
The neighborhood is on the right track, Gillespie said.
“The neighborhood association was not going so good,” he said. “The neighborhood was divided, and I wanted to unite us. It takes all of us to make Mill Village great.”
Blaylock similarly said he believes trends of rising property values in the area will only continue as more homebuyers continue to renovate older homes.
“I actually see the property value down here is going up," he said. "I believe everybody wants to live in Mill Village."
