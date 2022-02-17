TUPELO • Six months into his first term in office, Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims said he is ready to tackle issues specific to his area.
With a few months of focusing on citywide businesses and learning the flow of council business behind him, Mims has turned his eye to several major projects he would like to see by the end of his first year in office. Among those projects are the expansion and installation of sidewalks on specific highly traveled roads, the addition of a public park, and the renovation of the Bel Air golf course.
Mims said he doesn't expect to complete his wish list in the next six months, but he’d like to see some concrete movement toward his goals in that time.
“We are coming out of the budgeting session. We got the police chief now,” he said. “We are at the point now that, in the next six months, we really need to come up with a plan and see some action on the wants and the needs of council members.”
Building sidewalks a citywide priority
There are three highly trafficked roads in Ward 1 that Mims said needs sidewalks: Butler Road, Lakeshire Drive and Purnell Road. He says it is “just a matter of time” before the mix of heavy foot and vehicle traffic leads to injury.
“Butler, Purnell, Lakeshore are places where a lot of people are out exercising, but there isn’t a lot of space to do it,” Mims said. “(Sidewalks) are something that need to be looked at, and we need to do so soon because it is a safety concern.”
Mims, a resident of Lakeshire Drive, acknowledged the city faces key issues when installing sidewalks, namely funding and convincing property owners to give up a portion of their yards.
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said there were no current cost estimates for the additions of sidewalks on those streets, but noted that the previous sidewalk installation on West Jackson Street had a price tag of $90 per square yard. Based on that number, Bonds said installing sidewalks along one side of the nearly 5 miles of roadway would cost the city roughly $887,040.
City officials said sidewalks are a priority. Earlier this month, the city was awarded grants from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program through the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Those grants will reimburse the city 80% for sidewalk construction.
However, though sidewalks are on the city's to-do list, the two areas the city plans to use the grant money on were not in Ward 1. Bonds said the city plans to add sidewalks along South Green and Mitchell streets in Ward 7 and North Gloster and a section of Barnes Crossing in Ward 4.
According to Mayor Todd Jordan, adding sidewalks to the streets in Mims' ward — specifically Butler and Purnell — were on the city's to-do list, noting that they were angling for bond money for sidewalks in the area during this legislative session.
"A lot of the west Tupelo areas were areas that had been annexed throughout the year, so it's gradually getting out there as far as road-widening. It just takes time," he said.
Jordan said that out of the three, Butler was the closest to getting a sidewalk in the next six months, with the possibility for a walking or biking lane to accommodate traffic to Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
Place for new park eyed, but not likely soon
Another issue Mims also wants to tackle is recreation opportunities in his ward. He said there aren’t any parks in his area save for the Bel Air Golf Course, which does not have park equipment or a place to exercise.
“(Bel Air) is the only option right now that people can go out and have quality of life, but we need something more than that,” he said.
The addition of a park folds into Mims' larger issue of needing more “green space” in his ward. The councilman said he has an abundance of green space — a term in urban planning that holds land use for open spaces of grass and plants for public use — in the west end of his ward and virtually none in the east.
Mims said recreational opportunities and green spaces are critical for keeping a community thriving.
With the construction of subdivisions and road work along being down on West Jackson Avenue Extended, Jordan said the city is looking into acquiring land about 4 acres in the area that he believes would also be a good contender for a park.
"If the West Jackson Extended project works out, the city might acquire about 4-and-a-half acres there," he said, adding he believes it would not be something that will come up in the next six months.
“We'd have to get the road done and see how much property we have,” he said.
Bel Air could be regional destination, Mims believes
Among Mims’ most ambitious goals, and also one of the hardest sells to his fellow board members, is a $3-$4 million renovation to the Bel Air Golf Course.
Mims and multiple representatives of his ward have been in contact with Chattanooga-based design firm King-Collins about a redesign of the local course. Despite the high price tag, the councilman believes the project would, in time, pay for itself in added tourism dollars from out-of-town golfers.
King-Collins’ courses, Mims noted, have a “cult following,” with golfers from all over taking trips from course to course built by the firm. The designer's closest course, located at a municipal-owned park in Memphis, would be used as the template for the Bel Air project.
“I think (the course) would be an opportunity that, if we pass this up, it would be a bummer for the city of Tupelo,” Mims said. “It would set us apart from other cities. If you want to grow Tupelo and grow our tourism, you have to continue to be forward-thinking and bring in opportunities that other cities aren’t offering.”
But Mims will have to do some lifting if he wants to get his fellow city leaders on board. The administration, at least for now, is not as enthused about the idea of course renovations.
Tupelo’s mayor said infrastructure and drainage issues take priority over possible golf course renovations for Bel Air.
"There has been some talk on the renovation of the 9-hole golf course. It would have to be done with mostly private money," Jordan said. "The city is not going to get too involved in renovating a golf course."
Jordan said the most likely way the city would help with the golf course would be to throw in money to make upgrades to infrastructure, such as irrigation and general maintenance.
"At some point there are going to be some upgrades to that golf course, and I believe if the city allocated any money, it would be whatever that number would be to do some of those upgrades to a new project," the mayor said.