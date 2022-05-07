Miss Mississippi Volunteer, Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc, secured the Second Alternate award at the inaugural Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, TN Saturday night. Shumaker received a $6,000 scholarship along with her third place finish.
Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc is pictured second from right at the conclusion of the inaugural Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, TN Saturday evening. Shumaker's roommate for the week, Miss Utah Volunteer Alexa Knutzen, was named as the pageant's first-ever winner.
Shumaker received the Second Alternate award along with a scholarship that she will use as a new law student at Samford's Cumberland School of Law this fall.
JACKSON, TN • Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker finished as Second Alternate at the inaugural Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, Tennessee, Saturday night.
A native of Pontotoc, Shumaker won her title of Miss Mississippi Volunteer in July of 2021. Since last summer, she has been preparing for this weekend's competition.
Shumaker won a $6,000 college scholarship with her placement which she'll utilize as a new law student at Samford University's Cumberland School of Law this August.
Miss Utah Volunteer Alexa Knutzen was named as the first-ever Miss Volunteer America, winning a $50,000 scholarship along with her crown and scepter.
Shumaker competed earlier this week in preliminary events to secure her a spot in Saturday evening's finals. On Wednesday night, she was selected as the preliminary winner of the Fitness and Wellness category.
"Placing Second Runner-Up at the first-ever Miss Volunteer America and winning a $6,000 scholarship is tremendous to me, but it was even more special watching my roommate, Miss Utah Volunteer, become the first Miss Volunteer America," said Shumaker.
First selected as a top fifteen finalist, the Mississippi State University graduate competed in the Fitness and Wellness swimsuit category. She then advanced to the top twelve where she played her piano piece titled "Malaguena" by Ernesto Lecuona.
Shumaker was later named a top ten and top five finalist, finishing the evening by competing in evening gown and on-stage question.
The rest of the top five finalists include Miss South Carolina Volunteer as Fourth Alternate, Miss Tennessee Volunteer as Third Alternate and Miss New Jersey Volunteer as First Alternate.
"I've learned a lot about myself including resilience, hard work and what I'm capable of doing," said the Mississippi pageant queen.
This July's second annual Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant week will be Shumaker's final few days on the job. On July 9th, she will crown her 2022 successor at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center.