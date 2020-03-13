BROOKHAVEN - The Mississippi School of the Arts will be holding auditions for the Dance, Theatre, Vocal and Media Arts/Filmmaking Departments on April 13.
Tenth-graders should apply online by April 6.
The process for admission includes application, audition and interview. Accepted students attend their junior and senior years of high school at MSA. Applications are available at www.msabrookhaven.org.
MSA is a public statewide 11th- and 12th-grade residential high school located in Brookhaven on the Historic Whitworth College campus. Annually, MSA enrolls approximately 140 students who meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum by receiving intensive instruction in dance, literary arts, theatre, visual arts, vocal music and media arts/filmmaking. MSA is consistently in the top 3 overall ACT averages in the state.
For more information, call 601-823-1300 or e-mail admissions@msabrookhaven.org.