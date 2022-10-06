SHANNON • Alivia Roberts currently works in Washington, D.C. as an aid for Vice President Kamala Harris. She has made her childhood dream of working in D.C. a reality.
But that's not the only dream she's brought to life.
This weekend, Roberts will return from the nation’s capital to her hometown of Shannon to take part in an array of homecoming activities before traveling to the Miss America competition as Miss Washington, D.C.
On Friday, Oct. 7, Roberts will return to the community of Pine Grove, where she grew up. Later that evening, she'll appear at the Shannon High School homecoming game.
Saturday will see Roberts parading as Miss Washington, D.C. on the campus of Shannon High School where she'll sign autograph cards and copies of her autobiography. Her homecoming and Miss America send-off reception will follow shortly after at 1 p.m.
That evening, the Mississippi State University graduate will serve as a guest speaker at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.
Festivities will wrap up on Sunday as the former 4-H member appears at the Empowering Girls Afternoon Tea hosted by Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance, Inc. in Shannon.
Finally, Roberts will appear on the noon show for WTVA/WLOV on Monday, Oct. 10, just before heading back to Washington, D.C. to finish the last months of her preparation before vying for the 101st Miss America crown.
The dates for Miss America 2023 have yet to be announced, but the pageant is expected to occur in late 2022 or early 2023.
A childhood dream realized
In an August interview with the Daily Journal, Roberts recounted her childhood ambition to become Miss America. In an attempt to realize that dream, Roberts competed in Miss Mississippi while she completed her undergraduate degree at Mississippi State University.
When she moved to D.C. after graduation, she decided to give her dream just a few more tries.
Twice, Roberts was named runner-up to Miss Washington, D.C. In June of this year, after years of dedication, Roberts finally earned her crown.
"When I heard my name, I was in disbelief and shocked,” she said. “I had no idea this would be the year when I was crowned, because I had gotten so close the past years.”
Although Roberts lives in the U.S. capital, her roots in her home state run deep.
"I am originally from Shannon, Mississippi, and am a very proud former resident of Mississippi," Roberts said.
For Roberts, her dream of making it to the Miss America stage has been over two decades in the making and will finally come to fruition later this year.
"It was very surreal to have this dream since I was 4 years old come alive," she said. "All of those emotions from years of ballet training and competing in Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen, Miss Mississippi and Miss Washington, D.C. have come to life.”
