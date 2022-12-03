TUPELO - Mission Mississippi, a longtime nonprofit organization dedicated to racial reconciliation, will host a Northeast Mississippi worship service and roundtable dialogue this Sunday in Tupelo.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 with a roundtable discussion and refreshments at the Cadence Conference Center in downtown Tupelo. The roundtable discussion will center around questions that Mission Mississippi has developed over its nearly 30-year history to help bring about diverse and transforming discussions to break down racial and denominational barriers.
The worship service will begin at 6 p.m. and focus on Christian unity and fellowship. Neddie Winters, president and executive director of Mission Mississippi, will bring a message and encourage everyone to live reconciled.
In the spirit of the organization, the congregation will be encouraged to sit at round tables next to others of different racial backgrounds during the worship service.
The worship service will include congregational singing and special music, and a special message from Winters. Several local pastors will be involved along with people in our community.
Elected leaders are encouraged to attend for a special prayer tailored for them and others across the state.
Mission Mississippi has hosted several similar unity worship services over the years, but this will be the first region-wide event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the roundtable discussion and worship service are open to everyone. People can attend either or both.
Mission Mississippi leaders say they are looking forward to gathering Christians who seek to be a part of a creative unified worship and discussion time. Mission Mississippi encourages Christians to be intentional in living their lives in such a way that racial and denominational barriers are broken down in order to better shine the light of Christ into the dark places of this world.
Questions about the service should contact Dana Peters, special events coordinator at the CREATE Foundation, at dana@createfoundation.com.
