TUPELO - The Tupelo-Lee County Chapter of Mission Mississippi will hold it's Monthly Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 300 N. Church St., Tupelo. The public is invited to attend.
Mission Mississippi to hold monthly prayer breakfast Thursday
