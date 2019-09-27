TUPELO • Mission Mississippi, an organization that encourages racial unity throughout the state, has been selected grand marshal of the 71st annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade.
The Tupelo/Lee County Chapter of Mission Mississippi will take the lead in the Dec. 3 evening parade through downtown Tupelo. This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas of Peace and Harmony.”
Jack Reed Jr., president of Reed’s department store, said the Tupelo/Lee County chapter of Mission Mississippi is one of the oldest in the state. Mission Mississippi was founded in 1993.
“We try to pick an organization that we think is doing good things in the community,” Reed said, “and we thought this was a great time to highlight an organization that brings people together.”
The Tupelo/Lee County chapter hosts a monthly prayer breakfast, rotating the meeting site between different churches. Chapter leaders Tillmon Calvert and Ed Holliday represented the organization at Thursday’s news conference at Reed’s department store.
“It’s certainly an honor to be asked to do this,” Calvert said. “We’re all about racial reconciliation, and that’s certainly in harmony with the parade’s theme this year. Of course, we’re celebrating the Prince of Peace. He’s the one who makes reconciliation possible because He set the standard for reconciliation.”
Holliday said the parade will raise awareness of Mission Mississippi’s purpose locally and statewide. “It’s a great way to get the message out about unity in the community,” he said.
The parade, which is sponsored by Reed’s, will start at 7 p.m. It’ll run down Main Street, cross over at Robins Street and run back up Jefferson Street.
Entries can be submitted through Friday, Nov. 16. Entries may be floats, walking groups, bands and classic/antique cars. For a list of rules and regulations, download the application by visiting www.tupelomainstreet.com, clicking the “Events” tab, then scrolling down to the Christmas parade.