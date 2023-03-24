NEW ALBANY - Mississippi Boychoir will be in concert at the Union County Heritage Museum next weekend.
The choir, which for the past 25 years has provided young men with musical and cultural experience, will perform two concerts on Saturday, April 1 — one at 1 p.m. and a second at 3 p.m.
Both concerts are free and open to the public, although the choir will accept donations to fund its upcoming summer international festival trip.
Members of the choir, made up of boys ages 6 to 18, will perform music from several different genres including classic choral music, spirituals and contemporary hits.
Participants in Mississippi Boychoir receive musical training in vocal, technique, rhythm, sight reading, and tone quality. They attend regular rehearsals and intensive music camps. They are trained in leadership, responsibility, teamwork, self-discipline and social skills as well as musical skill.
Mississippi Boychoir has been selected to participate in the Pro-Musica International Choral Festival in Kingston, Ontario, Canada this summer and is raising funds to make it possible for the entire choir to travel.
Founded in 1995, Mississippi Boychoir is funded by grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, South Arts and Community Foundations for Mississippi as well as individual contributions.
Bobby G. Helms is the choir's artistic director.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.