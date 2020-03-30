The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported an additional 89 presumptive cases of COVID-19, through testing, which brings the state’s total to 847 cases. According to the health department 16 people have died from complications related to the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, the cases have increased to approximately 117 total presumptive cases, and Tishomingo County is currently the only county in the region reported not to have any presumptive cases. Three total people in Northeast Mississippi have died from problems linked to the virus.
Of the total cases statewide, around 32% have required hospitalization. According to the health department's website, around 57% of the statewide cases are female and 43% of the cases are male.
Presumptive cases describe an individual who has tested positive for the presence of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the testing was performed in a local lab or a state health lab. Presumptive specimens eventually receive confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.