STARKVILLE – The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance is awarding a record amount this year.
The Alliance's board of directors recently approved a record $380,279 in community matching grants . In total, 34 grants impacting 14 counties within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area have been approved as part of the fiscal year 2023 Community Grant Program.
This year, MHNHA received 38 applications, totaling $387,879 in requests.
“We received many strong proposals this year, and were glad to be able to fund the majority of them,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance. “We look forward to working with grantees on their projects.”
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, almost $2 million in grants and designated special projects has been awarded in area communities.
Grants provided by the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance are intended to bolster awareness of the cultural landscape within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, which covers or extends into 30 counties in the northeastern portion of the Magnolia State.
"MHNHA represents a distinctive cultural landscape shaped largely by the dynamic intersection of Appalachian and Delta cultures, an intersection which produced a powerful concentration of nationally-significant cultural icons," the organization writes on its website. "Lasting contributions to our country’s musical and literary legacies were forged by Hills natives including Elvis Presley, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Howlin’ Wolf and Tammy Wynette."
Recipients within the Daily Journal coverage area receiving grants this year include:
• Corinth CVB / Visit Corinth – $15,000 for the installation of interactive outdoor musical instruments in newly-refurbished Trailhead Yard in the historic downtown area. There will be a variety of instruments, each shaped to represent those utilized by Mississippi Hills musicians. QR codes will link visitors to interpretive content, including videos of musical performances.
• Main Street Corinth – $5,000 for the installation of a series of promotional banners throughout the historic downtown area for a variety of purposes: seasonal promotions, special events, etc.
• Corinth Siege and Battle Commission – $20,000 to aid with the renovation of the guest house (circa 1906) located on the grounds of the historic Verandah-Curlee House.
• Visit Oxford – $15,000 for the development of informational kiosks to be placed at strategic locations in the community. Kiosks will provide visitors information about local and area cultural and historic sites, events, lodging-shopping-dining opportunities, etc.; and $5,000 to develop a mobile app the provide visitors and residents information about local cultural heritage sites, events (including the Double Decker Arts Festival), merchants, etc. The app would also provide valuable user data that would be used for local/regional marketing efforts.
• Oxford Lafayette County Heritage Foundation – $11,475 for an expansion of the Lafayette County Digital Museum, with further community outreach efforts to collect, preserve, analyze and display digital images of historic documents and artifacts tied to Oxford and Lafayette County.
• Junebug Literary Society, Oxford – $1,200 to assist with its annual literary conference, which invites those interested in Southern literature to explore the towns, sites, people and places captured in various works.
• Tupelo CVB – $6,000 to add another site to the Elvis Presley Driving Trail, increasing the number of stops at iconic Elvis sites in Tupelo to 14. Starting with 6 core stops, the trail has developed over the last 15 years and helps to tell a detailed story of Elvis' life in Tupelo. The new site is located on Main Street and will mark the office of the physician who delivered Elvis and a stillborn Jesse Presley.
• The Dancing with the King program, Tupelo – $5,000 to help provide participants with scholarships which include a variety of Elvis-legacy immersion activities, such as a full tour of the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Participants range in age from 6 to 80 and come from a wide variety of backgrounds. For some, a scholarship is the only way they can afford to attend.
• Pontotoc County Chamber & Main Street Association and City of Pontotoc– $20,000 to relocate and restore a traditional dogtrot-style house, originally built in Pontotoc in the 1860s, for the purpose of transforming it into the anchor exhibit in an outdoor museum located between the courthouse square and Tanglefoot Trail gateway; $20,000 for enhancements to the historic courthouse square. Created after the Chickasaw cession from land allocated through the state’s first land office located only a few blocks away, the site became home to the town’s courthouse and was one of only two federal court seats in the state until 1916. It is now home to a Mississippi Blues Trail marker and two Chickasaw Historical Markers, as well as the site of numerous community gatherings and events; and $1,555 to support its “Hill Country Music at the Market”, which will showcase Pontotoc's rich musical traditions and inspire the next generation of regional artists through educational workshops and events held on Saturday mornings at the Pontotoc Farmers Market.
• Booneville Main Street Association – $15,000 to expand its historic downtown district walking tour. The project will place bronze interpretive plaques on an additional 20 historic structures, many of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. An updated brochure guide will also be developed.
• The City of Booneville – $15,000 for a downtown alleyway historical- and-cultural mural project. The history-informed murals will be created by local high school and community college students under the guidance of art instructors. The alley will be enhanced with lighting, benches and tables, as well. The mural alley will be incorporated into the existing historic downtown district walking tour.
• Ripley Main Street Association – $5,000 for Phase 3 of the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley, which will involve the addition of more artwork and an arched iron entrance sign $2,100 to assist with the first annual Burnside Blues Festival, which will be held at the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley. Proceeds from the event will go towards the enhancement of blues alley.
• Tippah County Historical Museum – $20,000 to help fund planning for a new Tippah County Heritage and Cultural Center. The facility will be housed in a building located on the site of the former residence of William Clark Falkner, William Faulkner’s great grandfather.
• Union County Historical Society & Heritage Museum in New Albany – $12,000 to assist with the development of the Mississippi Hills Arts & Education Institute, which will: educate the public, youth in particular, about area artists and musicians through classroom curriculum and workshops; celebrate the artistic traditions and musical legacy of the hills region and help perpetuate its unique styles; and, host public performances by students of the institute; $5,000 to develop a QR-code based Historic Downtown New Albany Walking Tour, which will be ADA compliant and include interpretive signage and historical information for the Historic River District and the African- American schools, businesses and neighborhoods prior to integration. A brochure will also be developed for the tour.
• New Albany Main Street Association – $10,000 for a Blues mural in the downtown historic district. The mural will feature three local Blues musicians who are celebrated on Mississippi Blues Trail markers in New Albany.
• The City of New Albany – $7,000 to assist its Community Development Department with the creation of a “Reimagine the Park Along the River” Master Plan. This plan will guide improvements to the 35-year-old park, which sits adjacent to the historic downtown area, and will build upon the 2022 Conceptual Plan for the Little Tallahatchie Riverway Conservation & Recreation Area developed by the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance Program.
For a complete list of FY23 Community Grant recipients and brief project descriptions, visit mississippihills.org/grants and click on "FY23 Community Grant Recipients."
