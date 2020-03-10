TUPELO • Voters head to the polls today for Mississippi’s federal primaries, and in Northeast Mississippi Democrats have two contested races on offer while Republicans lack a marquee contested race.
As the presidential Democratic field continues to dwindle, Mississippi Democrats will face a still crowded ballot that includes a number of candidates who have withdrawn from the race.
Three candidates on the Mississippi ballot remain in contention for the Democratic presidential nomination: Leading candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and the trailing Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
A former vice president, Biden campaigned in Jackson on Sunday and is widely expected to carry Mississippi over Sanders, a senator from Vermont.
The following candidates will appear on the Tuesday ballot but have withdrawn from the race: Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Anyone who previously submitted an absentee ballot can still vote on election day at the proper precinct, which will void the absentee ballot.
In a U.S. Senate race, Democratic candidates Tobey Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy are competing to face Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November’s general election. Hyde-Smith has no primary opponent.
Espy is the more well-known of the three candidates. He ran against Hyde-Smith in a 2018 special election and before that represented Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representative in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
On the Republican ballot, President Donald Trump faces nominal opposition for his party’s presidential nomination from Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Bill Weld.
In Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, Republican incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly is running unopposed in the primary. Democratic candidate Antonia Eliason, a law professor at the University of Mississippi, is also running without a primary opponent in the 1st Congressional District. Eliason and Kelly will compete directly in November’s general election.
Polls open throughout the state at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at a polling precinct by 7 p.m. can still cast a ballot.