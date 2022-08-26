TUPELO • Representatives with the Mississippi Home Corporation met with local homeless advocates on Thursday in Tupelo to discuss uses for more than $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding meant to go to homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness.
The meeting was held as part of the Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME program), in which MHC officials have held a slew of public hearings across the state. Their purpose, according to Kimberly Stamps, assistant vice president of grant management for MHC’s HOME Rental program, is to gather feedback from advocates statewide about the allocation plan.
“The Mississippi Home Corp is responsible for overseeing the activities that will fall under the HOME-ARP program,” she said.
Assistant Vice President of Grant Management Tamara Stewart said the department broke its priorities down, starting with homeless individuals and those at-risk of becoming homeless. Others targeted include individuals include those reentering society from prison, those fleeing domestic violence and other at-risk populations.
The MHC will allocate funds through competitive grant processes.
“We allow these funds to anyone who needs it,” Stewart said. “We don’t discriminate. We try to make sure all of our programs are low-barrier and acceptable in the community.”
Executive Director of the Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority Jason Spencer said that in his coverage area, and specifically in Tupelo, the biggest issue facing individuals at risk of becoming homeless is a lack of housing. There aren’t enough rental houses to keep up with the need, which drives up prices and pushes individuals into the streets.
Lee Caldwell, who serves on the board of the local Salvation Army, said the shelter could have 20 individuals prepared to move into permanent housing for every one housing opportunity in the city.
“We don’t have a place for them,” he said. “It is a sad situation. There is nowhere today to put them.”
Stamps noted the allocation plan includes $11.4 million specifically for affordable rental housing development.
“We are aware, and we hear the concern for decent, affordable houses throughout the state of Mississippi,” she said.
When asked if applying developers could pair grants from the HOME program with other MHC programs, Stewart said it would be both allowed and encouraged.
Another topic brought up was how the corporation planned to allocate the money. As of Thursday, the plan would not allocate money by regions but would be a lump sum for all nonprofits and partnered developers to apply. Stewart noted that it was possible to split the allocation by congressional districts, but the funds would be further separated by need, which could result in less funding in areas.
“If we decided we go by region, … we can only go by the data we have,” she said.
Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Hannah Maherrey called the meeting productive and said she was proud to see the community get involved with the process.
“I think it went well,” she said of the hearing. “I am always optimistic when people attend meetings like this, especially those focused on housing those most vulnerable.”
Both Stewart and Stamp noted that those who wish to get involved with the process must either submit their suggestions, comments or concerns in writing through a survey at www.mshomecorp.com/federal-programs/home. Individuals can also email their written questions to tamara.stewart@mshc.com or kimberly.stamps@mshc.com. Individuals can send a physical letter to Stamps at 735 Riverside Drive, Jackson, MS, 39202.
The deadline to produce input is Sept. 14, Stewart noted. After the deadline, MHC will finalize its allocation plan.
