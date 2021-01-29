TUPELO • All three Republicans who represent Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday sent a joint letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to launch an investigation into the treatment of members of the National Guard who were protecting the U.S. Capitol during the presidential inauguration earlier this month.
In the wake of violent rioters storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, National Guard troops were deployed to Washington D.C. to help keep the presidential inauguration event safe.
After initially resting inside the Capitol complex while on breaks, several photos surfaced online that showed several Guard members camping out in parking garages while they were off duty, which sparked outrage by several federal officials.
U.S. Reps. Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo asked the leader of the House to discover who requested the troops move outside the Capitol complex and why the decision was made.
“We understand that Guardsmen were asked to leave the Capitol last week and were relegated to taking breaks and sleeping in parking garages,” the letter reads. “While we are pleased that the National Guard was ordered back to the Capitol and other Congressional office buildings, we are concerned about this initial directive to leave the complex, putting our men and women who have bravely protected our nation’s capital in unsuitable and disrespectful conditions.”
The GOP officials requested that the investigation seek to understand who made the decision to remove the members of the Guard from the Capitol and why it was given. Kelly is the assistant adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard and Palazzo also serves in the Guard.
The Associated Press last week reported that the Guard said it originally moved troops out of the Capitol Rotunda and other spaces to garages at the request of the Capitol Police. The Guardsmen were allowed back inside late Thursday.
However, Capitol Police Interim Chief Yogananda Pittman issued a statement Friday saying her agency “did not instruct the National Guard to vacate the Capitol Building facilities.”