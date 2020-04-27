JACKSON • The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene its current session on Monday, May 18, according to a press release from Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s office.
In March, the Legislature voted to temporarily suspend the 2020 session and reconvene either on April 1 or when both Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn agreed to reconvene.
“Hosemann, Gunn, and members of the Legislature continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic and federal funds from the CARES Act relief package on the State’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and wider state budget,” the press release reads. “Budget analysts and agencies have said all agencies currently have the funds required to meet their immediate financial needs.”
The press release stated that legislative leaders are formulating a plan for those working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions continue to be lifted.
Before the Legislature recessed in March, Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, advised senators to continue to review bills assigned to their respective committees and expect to “hit the ground running” when the law-making body reconvenes.
“I ask you to look and ask your fellow citizens how this body can help them moving forward,” Hosemann said. “They will look to you for leadership. They will look to us for leadership.”