TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported that 1,168 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 52 additional people have died from complications related to the virus. The health department also reported that 989 people are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 58,747 with 1,663 deaths as a result of the virus.

North Mississippi Health Services also reported that 62 people in its facilities are currently being hospitalized from the virus and 2,988 people with the virus are being treated as outpatients.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County experiences the largest increase out of any other county in the area with 47 new cases.

All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (7), Clay (3), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (16), Lee (47), Marshall (10), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (11), Tippah (16), Tishomingo 67) and Union (36).

Alcorn 335

Benton 118

Calhoun 366

Chickasaw 420

Clay 363

Itawamba 297

Lafayette 837

Lee 1162

Marshall 536

Monroe 675

Oktibbeha 1039

Pontotoc 699

Prentiss 318

Tippah 285

Tishomingo 299

Union 467

