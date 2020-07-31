TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported that 1,168 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 52 additional people have died from complications related to the virus. The health department also reported that 989 people are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 58,747 with 1,663 deaths as a result of the virus.
North Mississippi Health Services also reported that 62 people in its facilities are currently being hospitalized from the virus and 2,988 people with the virus are being treated as outpatients.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County experiences the largest increase out of any other county in the area with 47 new cases.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (7), Clay (3), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (16), Lee (47), Marshall (10), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (11), Tippah (16), Tishomingo 67) and Union (36).
Alcorn 335
Benton 118
Calhoun 366
Chickasaw 420
Clay 363
Itawamba 297
Lafayette 837
Lee 1162
Marshall 536
Monroe 675
Oktibbeha 1039
Pontotoc 699
Prentiss 318
Tippah 285
Tishomingo 299
Union 467