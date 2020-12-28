The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,701 additional cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 208,089, with a death toll of 4,634.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported one death each: Lafayette, Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties. The health department stated that the deaths occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20, and they were identified from death certificate reports.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 16,619 positive outpatients as of Dec. 28.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (11), Benton (12), Calhoun (17), Chickasaw (14), Clay (12), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (24), Lee (54), Marshall (17), Monroe (21), Oktibbeha (28), Pontotoc (40), Prentiss (10), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (19), Union (23).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2068
Benton 659
Calhoun 1123
Chickasaw 1544
Clay 1280
Itawamba 2178
Lafayette 4117
Lee 7370
Marshall 2840
Monroe 2854
Oktibbeha 32470
Pontotoc 3075
Prentiss 2023
Tippah 1919
Tishomingo 1528
Union 2678