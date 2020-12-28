12/28 COVID update numbers

On Dec. 28, the Mississippi sTate Department of Health reported 1,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths linked to the virus. Courtesy: The Mississippi State Department of Health 

 Courtesy: MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,701 additional cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 208,089, with a death toll of 4,634.

In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported one death each: Lafayette, Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties. The health department stated that the deaths occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20, and they were identified from death certificate reports.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 16,619 positive outpatients as of Dec. 28.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (11), Benton (12), Calhoun (17), Chickasaw (14), Clay (12), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (24), Lee (54), Marshall (17), Monroe (21), Oktibbeha (28), Pontotoc (40), Prentiss (10), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (19), Union (23).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2068

Benton 659

Calhoun 1123

Chickasaw 1544

Clay 1280

Itawamba 2178

Lafayette 4117

Lee 7370

Marshall 2840

Monroe 2854

Oktibbeha 32470

Pontotoc 3075

Prentiss 2023

Tippah 1919

Tishomingo 1528

Union 2678

Email: taylor.vance@journalinc.com

Twitter: @TaylorVanceDJ

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus