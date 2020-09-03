The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 751 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
Lee County is the only county in Northeast Mississippi that reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported the largest number of cases of any county in Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 85,116 with 2,536 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.
North Mississippi Health Services has 50 positive inpatients and 5,716 positive outpatients as of Sept. 2.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Clay (1), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (63), Lee (31), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (8), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (5).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 661
Benton 197
Calhoun 483
Chickasaw 603
Clay 484
Itawamba 604
Lafayette 1590
Lee 2271
Marshall 982
Monroe 1067
Oktibbeha 1526
Pontotoc 1098
Prentiss 652
Tippah 560
Tishomingo 573
Union 899