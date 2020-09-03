Mississippi COVID-19 totals

New COVID-19 deaths and cases in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 751 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

Lee County is the only county in Northeast Mississippi that reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported the largest number of cases of any county in Northeast Mississippi.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 85,116 with 2,536 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

North Mississippi Health Services has 50 positive inpatients and 5,716 positive outpatients as of Sept. 2.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Clay (1), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (63), Lee (31), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (8), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (5).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 661

Benton 197

Calhoun 483

Chickasaw 603

Clay 484

Itawamba 604

Lafayette 1590

Lee 2271

Marshall 982

Monroe 1067

Oktibbeha 1526

Pontotoc 1098

Prentiss 652

Tippah 560

Tishomingo 573

Union 899

taylor.vance@journalinc.com

Twitter: @taylor_vance28

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus