COVID update, 8/28/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 599 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 81,294 with 2,413 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.

Lee County reported two additional deaths.

North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 5,364 positive outpatients as of August 28.

Nearly all counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Benton County reported one less case, going from 194 cases to 193. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (17), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (47), Lee (25), Marshall (7), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (3), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (8).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 610

Benton 193

Calhoun 466

Chickasaw 578

Clay 467

Itawamba 538

Lafayette 1335

Lee 2111

Marshall 919

Monroe 1012

Oktibbeha 1381

Pontotoc 1041

Prentiss 608

Tippah 531

Tishomingo 541

Union 867

