The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 599 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 81,294 with 2,413 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.
Lee County reported two additional deaths.
North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 5,364 positive outpatients as of August 28.
Nearly all counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Benton County reported one less case, going from 194 cases to 193. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (17), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (47), Lee (25), Marshall (7), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (3), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (8).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 610
Benton 193
Calhoun 466
Chickasaw 578
Clay 467
Itawamba 538
Lafayette 1335
Lee 2111
Marshall 919
Monroe 1012
Oktibbeha 1381
Pontotoc 1041
Prentiss 608
Tippah 531
Tishomingo 541
Union 867