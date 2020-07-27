The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported that 653 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 and six additional people have died from complications related to the virus.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 52,957 with 1,501 deaths as a result of the virus.
Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.
The latest information from North Mississippi Health Services shows that 65 people are being hospitalized for the virus.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (1), Clay (5), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (16), Lee (17), Marshall (2), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (88), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (4).
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 278
Benton 91
Calhoun 342
Chickasaw 391
Clay 345
Itawamba 257
Lafayette 739
Lee 1,020
Marshall 456
Monroe 599
Oktibbeha 981
Pontotoc 617
Prentiss 255
Tippah 240
Tishomingo 230
Union: 410