july 27 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported that 653 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 and six additional people have died from complications related to the virus.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 52,957 with 1,501 deaths as a result of the virus.

Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.

The latest information from North Mississippi Health Services shows that 65 people are being hospitalized for the virus.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (4), Benton (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (1), Clay (5), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (16), Lee (17), Marshall (2), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (88), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (4).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 278

Benton 91

Calhoun 342

Chickasaw 391

Clay 345

Itawamba 257

Lafayette 739

Lee 1,020

Marshall 456

Monroe 599

Oktibbeha 981

Pontotoc 617

Prentiss 255

Tippah 240

Tishomingo 230

Union: 410

